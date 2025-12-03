Ghana: Africa Investment Network Partners 17 Asset Management to Boost Diaspora Investment

The Africa Investment Network has entered a new partnership with 17 Asset Management to expand investment opportunities for Africans in the diaspora.

The two organisations will work together to open more pathways for diaspora investors, provide better data on markets, and connect investors to viable projects across the continent.

The partnership will focus on mapping investment opportunities across countries and sectors, building a Diaspora Pathways Program to guide new investors, and creating a shared research platform that provides market insights, returns benchmarks, regulatory updates and sector outlooks.

The two groups will also develop a trade and deal catalogue to help match businesses with partners.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As part of the collaboration, both institutions will host investment roadshows through the Global Africa Summit series, starting with GAS Accra from December 11 to 12 at the Alisa Hotel.

The event will showcase deals, hold sector briefings and connect investors with government and private sector actors.

Africa Investment Network founder and Chief Executive Jane Reindorf Osei noted that diaspora capital remains one of Africa's strongest advantages because it is patient, purpose driven and closely linked to local development outcomes.

She explained that the partnership will help direct more diaspora investment into areas where it can make the most impact.

Chairman of 17 Asset Management, John Morris, highlighted that the joint effort will blend strong investment design with Africa Investment Network's networks and convening power.

He stressed that improved research and compliant market access will give diaspora investors more confidence across different markets.

The two institutions will open their diaspora investment platform in the second quarter of 2026, followed by the launch of a co investment window.

Investment roadshows will also be held in North America, the Caribbean and key African centres next year.

Africa Investment Network and 17 Asset Management invited governments, development finance institutions, family offices, asset managers and other partners to support deal creation, risk sharing and market building initiatives aimed at boosting diaspora participation.