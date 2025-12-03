West Africa: Ghana to Host 23rd Edition of Aids, Sexually Transmitted Infections Conference

Ghana is set to host the 23rd edition of the International Conference on AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA), bringing together over 3,000 delegates from 85 countries to accelerate efforts toward ending HIV/AIDS on the continent. The six-day conference, scheduled from December 3 to 8, will attract policymakers, scientists, civil society organisations, academics, and community leaders under the theme, "Africa in Action: Catalysing Integrated Sustainable Responses to end AIDS, TB and Malaria."

ICASA Director Luc Armand Bodea highlighted that ignorance continues to drive HIV infection rates across Africa despite the availability of effective treatment and prevention tools. He stressed the importance of knowing one's HIV status, advising that "HIV doesn't kill again; the only thing that kills is ignorance. If you are ignorant about your status, you can die, but if you know your status and are under medication, you are safe."

Dr Prosper Akanbong, Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), said Ghana's hosting of ICASA for the first time presents an opportunity to showcase the country's progress in health system strengthening, innovation, and resilience. He emphasised that the conference would help the nation rethink its HIV response and leverage knowledge shared at the event to improve national strategies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative, Dr Fiona Braka, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to providing guidance on using HIV response strategies to strengthen universal health coverage and resilient health systems across Africa.