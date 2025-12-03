Ghana: National Muslim Conference Urges Stronger Engagement in Policy-Making

THE fifth annual National Muslim Conference has ended in Accra with a renewed call for stronger engagement of the Muslim community in national policy-making and a commitment to contribute meaningfully to Ghana's development.

The two-day event brought together scholars, clerics, youth groups, and Muslim leaders from across the country to deliberate on strengthening the role of Muslims in governance and public policy formulation.

The conference provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and strategic planning for the advancement of the Muslim community. It was held on the theme, "Muslim Community Engagement in Policy Making: The Role of the National Muslim Conference of Ghana in Nation Building."

Speaking at the closing ceremony on Sunday, the Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, appealed to the Muslim community for patience, understanding, and prayers as government worked to fulfil its promises.

He said the time was not for long talks but for hard work, and stressed that government was determined to deliver on every promise made to the wider Muslim community.

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak emphasised that the government's commitments were not only to Muslims or Christians but to all Ghanaians, and that every promise would be pursued with seriousness and fairness.

He assured participants that the government was not in competition with any group and remained focused on ensuring peace, mutual respect, and protection of citizens' rights across all faiths.

The minister urged delegates to sustain the unity and energy generated during the conference and expressed hope that future editions would rotate to other cities, strengthening bonds among Muslims nationwide.

Mr Mohammed also pledged that government would remain "equitable, fair and firm" in protecting the rights of every Ghanaian, adding that while not every problem could be solved immediately, every effort humanly possible would be made to address them.

Responding to claims about government being dominated by particular groups, he reassured Muslims that governance would not be skewed in favour of any religious group, noting that Islam itself prohibits unfairness. He further emphasised the constitutional obligation to support the weakest members of society.

Presenting the communiqué of the conference, the Western Regional Delegate, Mustapha T. Raji, said delegates agreed to continue engaging government on the Muslim Manifesto, prioritise social and public policy advocacy, and support the introduction of non-interest banking.

The communiqué also highlighted commitments to operationalise the Zakat and Sadaqa Trust Fund in all 16 regions and promote transparency through quarterly progress reports submitted by regional steering committees.

In an address delivered on behalf of the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, by the Head of Information Technology, Alhaji Yussif Abubakar, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to improving safety, dignity, and opportunity for Muslims and Zongo communities.

He highlighted progress under the work abroad programme, including the deployment of the first batch of youth to South Korea, where thirty of the seventy-eight beneficiaries were Muslims.

He said about three hundred others had been trained and sent to the United Arab Emirates, with another four hundred preparing for deployment to Dubai.

Dr Hassan Pelpuo added that new initiatives were being rolled out to support Zongo youth, including Labour Migration Desks in Ghanaian embassies, and a taskforce to strengthen workplace safety.