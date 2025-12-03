Ghana: SIC Life Goes Digital 1st Quarter 2026

CLAIMS payment to customers of insurance policies of SIC Life Insurance, which sometimes delay, will be addressed by the end of the first quarter of next year when SIC Life Insurance Limited completes its full digital transition.

SIC Life Insurance Limited is a state-owned insurance company that offers various products designed to provide financial security, with benefits that can include maturity and death benefits, as well as options for total disability and critical illness.

According to the Head, Corporate/Group Business, Mr David Jockic Ankrah, the delay in the payment of claims could be attributed to the manual system under which the company operates. However, he stated that the company was developing a robust digital software system and innovations to help address the issue and ensure smooth payment of claims to insurance policyholders.

Mr Ankrah stated this when he led a delegation of the company to pay a courtesy call on the management of the New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of The Ghanaian Times and The Spectator, on Thursday.

He highlighted that the company was currently under a 24-hour system to enhance claim payment, adding, "We are also making that promise that if everything goes according to plan, we will be able to pay claims within ten minutes."

Furthermore, Mr Ankrah indicated that his outfit had linked up with all the banks and integrated with all the data organisations to ensure that the claims payment was seamless.

He said that the company would make use of the National Identification Card, which is also known as the Ghana Card, in its digital operations to enhance service delivery.

The development of the digital software system under which the company would be operating by the end of the first quarter of next year, Mr Ankrah said, was being developed by a Ghanaian professor.

"The world is changing, and everything is going digital. So, we can not afford to be using paper and writing. In fact, sometimes people don't do insurance because they say that the questionnaires are too many," Mr Ankrah stressed.

"We don't want people to be bothered with writing. As soon as you key in your Ghana Card, you should be able to pull all your details. If you are done, we only put your beneficiaries who will also have a Ghana Card. So, everything is linked. In fact, by the end of the first quarter of next year, when we are done with the digital system, there will be no paper," Mr Ankrah indicated.

