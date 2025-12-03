Ghana: Immanuel Methodist Society Supports Dzorwulu Special School

THE Immanuel Methodist Society of the Airport East Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana on Friday donated assorted food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The items included bags of rice, beans, gari, sugar, onions, gallons of cooking oil, canned fish, tomato paste and toiletries.

The gesture, part of the Society's Annual Harvest activities, has been undertaken consistently for the past decade as an expression of the Church's commitment to supporting the needy and vulnerable.

A delegation from the Society, led by Rev. Patrick Bawuah, Minister at the Society, and accompanied by Mr Kirk Otoo and Mr Kwabena Boakye of the Harvest Committee, made the presentation on behalf of the Leaders' Meeting and the Very Rev. Solomon Nortery, Superintendent Minister of the Airport East Circuit.

Rev. Bawuah said members of the Society had over the years developed a special concern for the pupils of the School, many of whom, he noted, found themselves in their conditions through no fault of theirs or their parents. He said it was for this reason that the congregation continued to give cheerfully to support their welfare.

Receiving the items, the Headmaster, Mr Joseph Tetteh, expressed profound appreciation to the Church for its consistent generosity. He said although the School was expected to receive full government support, it continued to face numerous challenges, making the annual assistance from the Immanuel Society timely and impactful.

The Immanuel Methodist Society, located within the Regimanuel-Gray Estate off the Spintex Road, has made such donations a central part of its Harvest celebrations for the past 10 years.