Ghana: Pojoba '80 Hands Over Gh¢450,000 Conference Hall to Alma Mater

The 1980 year group of Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary (Pojoba '80) has handed over a newly constructed ultra-modern conference hall with a state-of-the-art washroom to the school as part of activities marking 50 years since they entered the institution and completing 45 years ago.

The facility, valued at more than GH¢450,000, was financed through individual contributions by members of the group.

Chairman of the group, Mr Bright Boateng, said the gesture was to show gratitude to the school for shaping their lives. He said the project reflected the unity and support that had characterised the group for decades, noting that although many members were retired, they remained committed to contributing to society.

Mr Boateng encouraged students to think innovatively and cultivate entrepreneurial skills, stressing that earning one's own income was rewarding. He urged them to allow the school's values to guide them and to put God first.

Project Committee Chairman, Mr A.B. Agyekum, said the initiative was solely funded by the group, demonstrating the power of unity.

National President of Pojoba, Mr Isaac Duah, commended the group and urged students to uphold unity.

The Headmaster, Rev. Father Ohene, thanked the old students and appealed to other year groups for support.