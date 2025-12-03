Ghana: Priest Conducts Police Band in Thanksgiving Concert

Music, prayer and celebration filled the St. Monica Catholic Rectory at Fan Milk, Accra, on Sunday when the Rector, Rev. Fr Bonaventure Kweku Quaidoo, conducted the Central Ceremonial Band of the Ghana Police Service at a special thanksgiving concert held in honour of parishioners, benefactors and friends.

The event, themed "An Evening of the Performing Arts in Thanksgiving to Beloved Parishioners, Benefactors and Friends" (cf. Joshua 24:15), brought together clergy, parishioners and invited guests for an evening that blended sacred reflection with artistic performance.

The Chaplain-General of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Very Rev. Fr George Arthur, opened the programme with prayer, while the closing benediction was given by Very Rev. Fr. Isaac Ebo Blay, National Director of the Pontifical Mission Society.

A highlight of the evening was a classical performance by Dr. Kyoung Ok Kim of the University of Ghana's School of Performing Arts, who reinterpreted Ghanaian melodies to the delight of the audience.

Traditional instrumentalists and children from the parish also performed to warm applause.

A panel discussion on "The African Renaissance" added intellectual depth to the programme. Moderated by Mr David Hayford Dziwornu, the discussants, Rev. Fr Quaidoo and Mr Peter Martey Agbeko, Managing Editor of The Catholic Standard, underscored the need for discipline, integrity and a renewed African mindset grounded in moral values.

Ordained in 1990, Rev. Fr Quaidoo is a trained musician and former member of the National Symphony Orchestra. Over the past 35 years, he has served in the dioceses of Tamale, Damongo and Accra, integrating music into his pastoral ministry.

Sunday's concert also served as a farewell event, as he prepares for a new pastoral assignment in Tema. Parishioners described the evening as a fitting tribute to a priest whose service and musical gifts continue to inspire many.