Ghana: KAA Campaign Dismisses Concerns After Departure of Former Campaign Manager

3 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The campaign team of Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has responded to the departure of its former campaign manager, Ofosu Asamoah, who has chosen to follow a new political direction within the New Patriotic Party.

The team explained that although the move is unfortunate, it does not disrupt its work.

In a statement, the team noted that political shifts of this kind are common, even at the highest level of national politics.

It stressed that the KAA campaign is grounded in the commitment of a wide group of supporters and not the choices of a few individuals.

The team expressed appreciation for Ofosu Asamoah's past contributions and wished him well.

The campaign assured supporters and delegates that its resolve remains firm.

It emphasised that its work is guided by a belief that the NPP must return to its core values of service, sacrifice and selflessness.

The team recalled that Ing Agyepong has faced political challenges for years but has stayed loyal to the party throughout.

The team acknowledged that it does not have the financial resources of other aspirants but noted that its strength lies in its message of hope, unity and a return to the party's roots.

It stated that this message is gaining strong support among delegates across the country.

The statement reaffirmed the campaign's commitment to fighting the growing monetisation of politics, which it believes contributed to the party's recent electoral setback.

It said the team remains focused on engaging delegates and promoting its policy ideas ahead of the party's primaries.

The KAA campaign encouraged its supporters to stay calm and committed as it works toward securing victory in the upcoming internal contest.

By: Jacob Aggrey

