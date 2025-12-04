Liberia: Judge Expels LNP Technicians After Attempted Evidence Switch - Defense Raises Alarm Over AI Manipulation Risks

Monrovia — In a dramatic development in the ongoing arson trial, the presiding Judge has ordered the immediate expulsion of sworn Liberia National Police (LNP) technicians from the courtroom after they allegedly attempted to switch audio evidence during proceedings.

The incident unfolded while prosecution witness Raphael Wilson was on the stand. According to courtroom accounts, Wilson instructed the technicians to replace or alter the audio file that was being played as evidence. The defense instantly objected, triggering swift intervention from the Judge, who immediately threw the technicians out and halted the manipulation attempt.

This extraordinary episode has now raised urgent concerns about the credibility of the prosecution's evidence, the handling of digital files, and the risk of tampering in a case already riddled with observers in the courtroom were quick to warn that this incident carries significant implications in an era where AI-generated audio and digital manipulation have become increasingly sophisticated. Liberia, they noted, does not yet possess the technological infrastructure or forensic capacity to reliably distinguish genuine audio from altered or AI-generated material.

This raises critical questions:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Given that expert analysis is required to detect AI-generated audio, and such capacity is limited in the country, analysts fear this attempt to switch evidence could open the door to deeper scrutiny--and possible collapse--of the prosecution's digital submissions.

A Trial Already Under Scrutiny

This latest blow comes on the heels of mounting allegations of jury tampering, conflicting records from jury Management, resistance by the state to defense subpoenas, whispers of prosecution delay tactics, executive interference in judicial processes.

The attempted audio switch--caught in real time--may now be the most damaging development yet, striking at the core of evidentiary integrity.

The coming days will determine whether this incident triggers a mistrial, full forensic audit of prosecution evidence or disciplinary actions against those involved. For now, the courtroom is reeling, and public confidence in the fairness of the proceedings faces yet another profound test.