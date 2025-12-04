New financial disclosures highlight ArcelorMittal Liberia's position as the country's largest and most consistent revenue contributor, with payments to the Government of Liberia now exceeding nearly half a million since the company began operations nearly two decades ago.

According to data read by this paper this payment has repeatedly been made through royalties, taxes, and various statutory obligations which cement AML's central role in Liberia's post-war economic recovery and ongoing fiscal stability.

The breakdown shows that more than US$120 million has been generated from royalties alone, revenues that flow directly into the national budget to support public services, infrastructure, and development programs. In addition, over US$148 million has been paid in withholding taxes, reflecting the company's broad employment footprint, procurement activities, and the scale of its business operations in Liberia.

These contributions have repeatedly placed ArcelorMittal Liberia at the top of the Liberia Revenue Authority's list of highest taxpayers. The company has received multiple recognitions from the LRA for exemplary tax compliance, making it one of the few concessionaires with a consistent record of meeting its financial obligations to the government.

The mining and steel giant has maintained that its contributions extend beyond statutory payments with delivery of financial obligations in time which has help Liberia solve mounting economic challenges in health, education and basic social services. Company officials point to ongoing investments in local employment, community development initiatives, and the expansion of rail and port infrastructure as part of a broader effort to strengthen Liberia's economic foundation.

ArcelorMittal Liberia's revenue contributions come at a time when the national economy continues to rely heavily on extractive companies to meet budgetary projections. With the government's fiscal ambitions growing - including the recently announced US$1.2 billion national budget - the role of major taxpayers like ArcelorMittal will remain under sharp public focus.

As debates continue regarding foreign investment, concession compliance, and Liberia's long-term economic independence, ArcelorMittal Liberia's financial output provides a tangible measure of its impact. Whether these revenues will be maximized and effectively used by government institutions remains an issue many analysts say is equally critical to Liberia's developmental future.

With AML ready to expand its operations at the end of 2015, revenue projections are far beyond what's stated above with million already agreed to be paid annually in general contributions.

As the company expands to 15mta, county development funds will also expand and more social development initiatives will be seen in the counties directly impacted by the concession

