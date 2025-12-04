Nigeria: Jigawa State Govt Outlines 2026 Health Priorities, Unveils Free Dialysis Expansion

He also highlighted persistent operational gaps that still require investment, including water supply, staff accommodation, functional laboratories and solar power systems.

The Jigawa state government has outlined major health financing and service delivery plans for 2026, stressing that improved primary healthcare, stronger accountability systems and expanded specialist services remain central to its reform agenda.

Speaking during the 2025 National Health Dialogue in Abuja on Thursday, the Commissioner for Health, Muhammad Kainuwa, said the state is prioritising equitable access, improved staffing and stronger health governance across all 27 local government areas.

Mr Kainuwa spoke during a session on state-level commitments and financing priorities for 2026.

The dialogue, hosted by PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), brought together government officials, global health experts, civil society actors, and journalists.

Primary healthcare funding, facility upgrade

Mr Kainuwa said the state continues to invest heavily in primary healthcare, which is the foundation of its health system. He noted that Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Jigawa are staffed "24/7" with resident doctors to ensure pregnant women, children and other patients receive timely care.

He said the state allocated N9.4 billion to PHCs in the 2025 budget, demonstrating the government's commitment to universal health coverage.

Beginning February 2026, he said, the state will upgrade over 40 health facilities with modern equipment to improve service delivery.

The commissioner said Jigawa's health insurance scheme has so far enrolled 152,000 vulnerable persons, while civil servants on salary grades 1-6 receive free coverage. Those on higher grades contribute through payroll deductions.

He also highlighted persistent operational gaps that still require investment, including water supply, staff accommodation, functional laboratories and solar power systems.

Accountability, monitoring and governance reforms

Mr Kainuwa said Jigawa, one of Nigeria's largely rural states, has implemented a performance-based health system since 2023, focusing on accountability at all levels.

According to him, the state conducts monthly monitoring of health facilities, tracking staff attendance and key service indicators such as admissions, antenatal visits and deliveries.

He explained that Jigawa has completed a detailed mapping of its health workforce across all LGAs, covering midwives, nurses, laboratory technicians, and other cadres, as well as infrastructure needs such as power, water, laboratories and accommodation.

On governance, he said the state is revising its primary healthcare laws to ensure it consistently funds 40 per cent of staff salaries, while strengthening contributory health agencies to integrate equity funding.

Key local government health officers are also being appointed to improve oversight.

Strengthening human resources for health

The commissioner said the state has intensified recruitment to close critical manpower gaps, hiring 1,924 private health workers, 200 senior professionals, and 488 permanent staff across nursing, pharmacy, laboratory and medical officer roles.

Jigawa is also one of the few states that places National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members on its payroll to bolster staffing in underserved areas.

He disclosed that the government sponsored 184 medical students to study at Near East University in Cyprus, while accreditation for medical training in the state has improved from two to five years, offering greater stability.

He noted that admission quotas for local medical institutions have also expanded significantly, from 120 to 720 students annually.

Mr Kainuwa added that a new School of Nursing, backed by a N5 billion investment, is under construction as part of the state's long-term plan to improve service delivery and equity.

Free dialysis programme and renal health investigation

The commissioner also announced progress in Jigawa's newly introduced free dialysis programme, launched on 1 March for chronic kidney disease patients.

The initiative began at the dialysis centres in Gumel and Hadejia General Hospitals, where 937 sessions were conducted between March and October 2025, serving 342 patients during the period.

He stated that the state had spent N399 million to establish the initial two centres, while contracts worth N720 million have been awarded to equip three additional dialysis centres at Dutse, Kazaure, and Ringim General Hospitals.

To address the rising burden of kidney disease, Mr Kainuwa said the government is partnering with the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) to investigate possible causes in Jigawa and across the broader Chad Basin, building on earlier findings from the National Institute of Chemical Research.

About the National Health Dialogue

The Dialogue, supported by the Gates Foundation, was themed "Evidence, Innovation, and Financing for a Healthier Nigeria."

The event featured a fireside chat with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, and remarks from the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina; the Director-General of NACA, Temitope Ilori; and several state commissioners.

Apart from Jigawa, commissioners from Abia, Kaduna and other states also presented their financing priorities and commitments for the 2026 fiscal year.