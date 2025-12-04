Nigeria: All Hands Must Be On Deck to Boost Nigeria's Business Environment - Shettima

* Tasks states, MDAs, others to work towards actualizing Tinubu's economic reforms

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has implored state governments, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government, the organised private sector and other stakeholders to do more in advancing the business environment in the country.

He acknowledged the successes recorded this year, describing them "as the triumph of collaboration over silos", even as he said when the 36 states of the federation, MDAs, development partners and other critical sectors commit to working together across the board, it becomes a big win for Nigeria.

Shettima gave the charge in Abuja Tuesday evening during the Gala and Awards Night organized by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) to celebrate exceptional public service delivery, reform excellence and collaborative efforts towards improving Nigeria's business environment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said: "The end of this night does not signal the end of your pursuit of excellence because excellence is a culture, not an event. It lives only where it is nurtured. And so, in the new year, let us do even more to advance the reform agenda for Nigeria's business environment.

"Let us build a nation where efficiency is normal, where transparency is routine, and where excellence is the governing creed of public service."

The vice-president underscored the importance of working as a team, noting that while every organisation reflects the kind of people working within, the people cannot "achieve excellence in a vacuum".

According to him, excellence is cultivated - "the result of choices, of discipline, of a refusal to settle for the bare minimum", adding that it is not something that is inherited.

He observed that it is for this reason that the Gala and Awards Night was organised "to honour the belief that public service can and must be synonymous with excellence".

Reminding stakeholders that the ball is in their court to make a difference, Shettima said: "President Bola Tinubu has laid the critical foundation for the reforms required to reset our economy, and the success of this depends on the awardees we celebrate tonight.

"Your dedication and excellence embody the spirit of this administration's Renewed Hope Agenda. You represent the very best of our public sector, and your work is the foundation upon which our nation's prosperity is built."

The vice-president described the Gala and Awards Night as "a celebration of public servants across Nigeria who have refused to accept mediocrity as our national ceiling", by working hard to actualize the ongoing reforms undertaken by the Tinubu administration.

According to him, "The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has spent the last couple of years championing reforms that speak to the soul of our economic aspirations--reforms that make it easier to do business, that restore investor confidence, that ensure our institutions work at the speed of national ambition.

"And tonight, we salute the men and women driving this mission forward, those who have placed the national interest above their comfort zones."

Acknowledging that there had been interagency collaboration on reforms that rapidly improve the nation's business environment, Shettima cited the establishment of the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee (PCEC), which he said is "already bearing significant fruit through joint inspection procedures at" the ports.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice-President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, said under the leadership of Vice-President Shettima, PEBEC has continued to deliver reforms that is incrementally impacting businesses in different sectors across the country.

He, however, reminded stakeholders that the task of transforming Nigeria's business environment is far from over, as every improvement celebrated at the 2025 awards will be the foundation upon which more lasting reform initiatives will be built.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking, Director-General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Audu, outlined some of the achievements recorded by the agency in the past year through deliberate and result-oriented collaboration to transform operations across MDAs, noting that reform is embedded and remains a critical component of PEBEC's service delivery.

She added that the scope of PEBEC's achievements under the current dispensation reflects the depth of partnership established and nurtured by management with critical stakeholders across the country over the past months.

Highpoint of the occasion was the unveiling of the 2025 Business Facilitation Act (BFA) Compliance Report and the Subnational Ease of Doing Business Report, as well as the presentation of various categories of awards, including access to justice; legislative trailblazer; leadership of action and business advocacy and partnership, among others.