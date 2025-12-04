Nigeria: 'I'm Not Afraid of Death, Only Poverty' - Peter Okoye

Famous Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has opened up about his deepest fear: poverty.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Nancy Isime Show, Mr P said he is not afraid of death, but of being poor.

Recounting a harrowing childhood experience, the singer shared how his family's rented single-room apartment was demolished after the landlord sold the property.

He emphasised that he does not wish to return to such hardships.

Peter Okoye said, "I am not afraid of death. The only thing I am afraid of in this life is poverty, of being broke. I have tasted it [poverty] before. I have been in our house with my parents and siblings and a bulldozer came and demolished it.

"We were living in a boys' quarter, me, my mum, my dad, all of us. The whole family, six boys and two girls living in a one-bedroom apartment. They had to divide the room with a curtain. So, the landlord had sold the compound, we were trying to plead to get some time to plan our relocation and then a bulldozer came and started demolishing the house while we were still in the building."

Vanguard News