Nigeria: Ogun Police Debunk Viral Security Alert, Warn Against False Information

The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed a viral security advisory circulating on social media, featuring the photograph of the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, describing it as misleading, unauthorized, and capable of causing needless panic.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Wednesday, by the Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, the Command said it had observed a rise in unsolicited security tips being shared online, many of which falsely suggest a state of emergency or widespread insecurity in the state.

Odutola stressed that the viral post featuring the CP's image did not originate with the police and was neither approved nor sanctioned by the Command.

The statement further noted that individuals and groups have been recycling old videos and publishing alarming content using divisive language to create fear among residents.

It warned those behind such acts to desist from circulating frightening videos, voice notes, and unverified claims, insisting that many of them are entirely false.

While urging residents to remain calm, the Command assured that all communities that have raised genuine concerns are under close surveillance.

Additional personnel and operational assets have been deployed to strengthen security in identified areas.

The Ogun Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and advised the public to rely only on official communication channels for credible security information.

