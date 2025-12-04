Nigeria: Senate Summons Finance, Education Ministers Over Collapse of $30m Safe School Initiative

The investigation follows fresh national outrage triggered by the recent abduction of 25 female students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi and over 200 others in St Mary Catholic School in Niger State.

The Senate, through its ad hoc committee investigating the collapse of the Safe School Initiative, has summoned the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to appear before it on Tuesday next week.

The summon by the ad hoc committee, headed by Orji Kalu (APC-Abia), followed the adoption of the committee's work plan during the maiden meeting held on Wednesday.

Aside from the finance minister, other officials summoned are the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, and Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Others are the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mohammed Audi and representatives of school proprietors.

Briefing journalists at the inaugural sitting, Mr Kalu vowed that the Senate would unravel all issues surrounding the initiative's implementation and ensure full accountability.

He noted that over 1, 680 school children have been kidnapped and 180 educational facilities attacked since 2014, describing the situation as "unacceptable" for a nation committed to educational development and child safety.

"It is unacceptable that our schools remain soft targets for terrorists and kidnappers,".

"We will track every naira and every dollar allocated to the Safe School Initiative , some of which were the $30 million mobilised between 2014 and 2021 aside the latest N144 billion released for the initiative by the federal government.

"Nigerians deserve to know why, in spite of the enormous investment and global support, our schools remain unsafe.

"The committee will undertake a comprehensive financial and operational audit, engaging federal ministries, state governments, security agencies, and civil society partners," he said.

The committee, according to him, owes Nigerian parents the responsibility to guarantee that their children can pursue education without fear.

Mr Kalu stressed that the probe was not targeted at any individual or institution, but aimed at strengthening accountability and transparency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He listed areas of investigation to include utilisation of funds allocated since 2014, deployment and effectiveness of security personnel.

Other areas of investigation are early warning and emergency response systems, infrastructure upgrades in vulnerable schools and partnerships with international donors and private-sector contributors.

The investigation follows fresh national outrage triggered by the recent abduction of 25 female students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi and over 200 others in St Mary Catholic School in Niger State.