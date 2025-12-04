Nigeria Secures Release of Three Citizens Cleared of Drug Allegations in Saudi Arabia

They were arrested after prohibited substances were fraudulently tagged to their tickets at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by criminal syndicates.

The Nigerian government has secured the release of three Nigerians detained in Saudi Arabia after being falsely linked to drug trafficking.

The Nigerians, who were identified as Abdulhamid Sadieq, Maryam Abdullahi, and Bahijah Abdullahi, were arrested in August at King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They were arrested after prohibited substances were "fraudulently" tagged to their tickets at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by criminal syndicates.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said that the luggage containing the substance had been attached to their luggage without their knowledge.

He stated that, following their arrest, a joint investigation by Saudi authorities and Nigerian agencies commenced.

This eventually showed that the Nigerians earlier accused of possessing prohibited substances were innocent.

"Upon notification, Amb. Muazam I. J. Nayaya, the Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah, immediately engaged Saudi authorities and reported the matter to Headquarters in Abuja, while also requesting the intervention of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to support investigations."

"The Mission maintained continuous engagement with the host authorities, ensured regular prison visits, and arranged legal representation for the detainees.

"Following thorough investigations, the Saudi authorities cleared the three Nigerians of all wrongdoing and released them from detention on 14th and 15th September 2025.

A temporary travel restriction imposed on the trio was also reinstated.

"Mrs. Maryam Hussein Abdullahi and Mrs. Bahijah Aminu Abdullahi returned to Nigeria on 5th November 2025, while the travel ban on Mr. Abdulhamid Sadieq was lifted on 2nd December 2025. The Nigerian Missions are currently finalising arrangements for his return," he stated.

The minister also praised the "cooperation and professionalism" of the Saudi authorities throughout the process.

He spotlighted the contributions of the NDLEA and the consulate in securing a fair resolution.

He also stated that the development underscores Nigeria's commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of its citizens abroad.