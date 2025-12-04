Nigeria: Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Asake Lead Spotify's 2025 Ranking of Most-Streamed Nigerian Artists

Wizkid has been named Nigeria's most-streamed artiste of 2025 on Spotify, topping the platform's latest 'Wrapped' list released on Wednesday.

Seyi Vibez and Asake followed closely, rounding off the top three in a year defined by heavy competition among Afrobeats heavyweights.

Wizkid's album Morayo also emerged as the most-streamed album in Nigeria, while Davido's 5ive ranked second. Davido and Omah Lay's joint track With You claimed the No. 1 position as Nigeria's most-streamed song of the year.

Burna Boy maintained his status as Nigeria's most-exported artiste globally. In the women's category, Ayra Starr once again topped the list of most-streamed female artistes, with Tems, Smur Lee, Tiwa Savage, and gospel singer Sunmisola also ranking high.

The accomplishment adds to Wizkid's recent success after Morayo was named the most-streamed album in Sub-Saharan Africa on Apple Music's 2025 year-end chart.

Full Lists

Most Streamed Artistes in Nigeria (2025)

Wizkid Seyi Vibez Asake Burna Boy ODUMODUBLVCK Bnxn FOLA Davido Rema Olamide

Most Streamed Female Artistes in Nigeria (2025)

Ayra Starr Tems Smur Lee Billie Eilish SZA Darkoo Qing Madi Tiwa Savage Rihanna Sunmisola Agbebi

Most Streamed Songs in Nigeria (2025)

With You (feat. Omah Lay) - Davido, Omah Lay

Joy is Coming - Fido

Arike - Kunmie

Venus - Faceless, Serotonin

PITY THIS BOY (with Victony) - ODUMODU BLVCK, Victony

lost - FOLA, Kizz Daniel

Laho - Shallipopi

Kese (Dance) - WizKid

Very Soon - BNXN

Funds (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike) - Davido, Odumodublvck, Chike

Most Streamed Albums in Nigeria (2025)

Morayo - WizKid 5ive - Davido Captain - BNXN No Sign Of Weakness - Burna Boy catharsis - FOLA Olamidé - Olamide The Machine is Coming - Odumodublvck Work of Art - Asake Lungu Boy - Asake Mr. Money With The Vibe - Asake

Most Exported Nigerian Artistes (2025)