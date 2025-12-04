Nigeria: Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Asake Lead Spotify's 2025 Ranking of Most-Streamed Nigerian Artists

Wizkid has been named Nigeria's most-streamed artiste of 2025 on Spotify, topping the platform's latest 'Wrapped' list released on Wednesday.
Seyi Vibez and Asake followed closely, rounding off the top three in a year defined by heavy competition among Afrobeats heavyweights.
Wizkid's album Morayo also emerged as the most-streamed album in Nigeria, while Davido's 5ive ranked second. Davido and Omah Lay's joint track With You claimed the No. 1 position as Nigeria's most-streamed song of the year.
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
Burna Boy maintained his status as Nigeria's most-exported artiste globally. In the women's category, Ayra Starr once again topped the list of most-streamed female artistes, with Tems, Smur Lee, Tiwa Savage, and gospel singer Sunmisola also ranking high.
The accomplishment adds to Wizkid's recent success after Morayo was named the most-streamed album in Sub-Saharan Africa on Apple Music's 2025 year-end chart.
Full Lists
Most Streamed Artistes in Nigeria (2025)
- Wizkid
- Seyi Vibez
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- ODUMODUBLVCK
- Bnxn
- FOLA
- Davido
- Rema
- Olamide
Most Streamed Female Artistes in Nigeria (2025)
- Ayra Starr
- Tems
- Smur Lee
- Billie Eilish
- SZA
- Darkoo
- Qing Madi
- Tiwa Savage
- Rihanna
- Sunmisola Agbebi
Most Streamed Songs in Nigeria (2025)
- With You (feat. Omah Lay) - Davido, Omah Lay
- Joy is Coming - Fido
- Arike - Kunmie
- Venus - Faceless, Serotonin
- PITY THIS BOY (with Victony) - ODUMODU BLVCK, Victony
- lost - FOLA, Kizz Daniel
- Laho - Shallipopi
- Kese (Dance) - WizKid
- Very Soon - BNXN
- Funds (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike) - Davido, Odumodublvck, Chike
Most Streamed Albums in Nigeria (2025)
- Morayo - WizKid
- 5ive - Davido
- Captain - BNXN
- No Sign Of Weakness - Burna Boy
- catharsis - FOLA
- Olamidé - Olamide
- The Machine is Coming - Odumodublvck
- Work of Art - Asake
- Lungu Boy - Asake
- Mr. Money With The Vibe - Asake
Most Exported Nigerian Artistes (2025)
- Burna Boy
- Tems
- Rema
- Ayra Starr
- Wizkid