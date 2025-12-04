Nigeria: Lagos Govt to Erring Estate Developers - Comply or Face Demolition

4 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS -- THE Lagos State government, yesterday, issued a 7-day ultimatum to estate developments operating in the state without approved layout plans to regularise their documents or face sanctions.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, who led an on-the-spot warning and sensitisation exercise across parts of the Eti-Osa corridor, said that the final warning was a sequel to the expiration of the grace period earlier granted to all flagged estates to regularise their planning documents.

Recall that the state government had earlier identified 176 illegal estate developments, predominantly located in the Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe axis.

Olumide said that the state government had repeatedly stressed the need for all estate promoters to obtain proper approvals before engaging in land subdivision, sales, or construction.

He said: "The state government will no longer tolerate developments that compromise orderly and sustainable urban growth."

The commissioner reiterated that the final one-week warning issued to the erring estates "marked the last opportunity for them to submit their layout plans and obtain necessary approvals."

He warned that after the deadline, the state government would apply appropriate sanctions, ranging from heavy fines to demolition, depending on the magnitude of each infraction.

