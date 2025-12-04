Nigeria: Worsening Insecurity Orchestrated By Opposition - Adeyeye, NPA Boss

...APC chieftain drums support for Tinubu

OSOGBO -- CHAIRMAN of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, yesterday, alleged that the insecurity ravaging the country is being orchestrated by some opposition members who want to destroy the Tinubu administration.

Senator Adeyeye, however, expressed optimism that the emergency measures taken by the President would help Nigeria tackle and defeat its insecurity problems.

The NPA boss stated this at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, while delivering a lecture titled 'Mentorship: A tool for fostering progressive democracy' at the 2nd Faculty of Administration Week and Mentorship.

Adeyeye said: "The insecurity in this country is being sponsored and orchestrated by some group of people who want to destroy Tinubu's government and who are probably afraid of the president winning the 2027 election convincingly.

"But I can assure you that President Bola Tinubu is taking the situation seriously and the whole situation will backfire on them. The president has rolled out a very serious security emergency programme which will solve this issue."

Faulting advocates of a military takeover, the NPA boss said those noting that those who witnessed the past military rule would never pray for such again.

Adeyeye said: "Let those who want military dictatorship be reminded that we have passed through that road before and it was a very unpleasant experience. The youths of today, who are admirers of the likes of Ibrahim Traore, do not know and have not experienced the horrors of military dictatorship. How lucky they are. The worst democracy is better than the best dictatorship.

"No doubt we face many challenges. The challenges of insecurity, unemployment and underemployment, inflation, youth restiveness, poverty and erosion of confidence in the judiciary, however, we have recorded modest achievements for which we can be very proud."

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Simeon Bamire, urged South-West governors to build legacy projects which will bear the name of their states in the school.

Bamire said: "Our expectation is that all the Southwest governors should put up legacy projects - lecture theatres or hostels within the school campus which will bear the name of the states."

APC chieftain drums support for Tinubu

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Mr Olabode Omoyele, has expressed confidence that the Tinubu-led administration will effectively address security challenges in the country.

While commending the President for various reforms taking place in many sector, he urged Nigerians to support the efforts of the President and be vigilant in the environments .

He said: "At this moment in our country, Mr President deserves our support and prayers as he is making efforts end the ongoing insecurity challenges in some part of the country.

"I will also urge our people to be security conscious in their environments. Security matter should be a business of everyone and I believe very soon this challenging time will be over."