Nigeria: Tinubu's Emergency Measures'll Help Defeat Ravaging Insecurity in Nigeria - Adeyeye

says insecurity problems aimed to discredit the President

The Chairman, Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye has disclosed that the emergency measures taken by President Bola Tinubu would help Nigeria tackle and defeat its insecurity problems.

This is as the former Ekiti-South Senator alleged that the insecurity ravaging the country is being orchestrated by some opposition members who want to destroy the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Adeyeye stated this on Tuesday at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, while delivering a lecture titled "Mentorship: A tool for fostering progressive democracy" at the 2nd Faculty of Administration Week and Mentorship.

Adeyeye said, "The insecurity in this country is being sponsored and orchestrated by some group of people who want to destroy Tinubu's government and who are probably afraid of the president winning the 2027 election convincingly.

"But I can assure you that President Bola Tinubu is taking the situation seriously and the whole situation will backfire on them. The president has rolled out a very serious security emergency programme which will solve this issue".

The former lawmaker also warned the youth to stop advocating for a military takeover, noting that those who witnessed the past military rule would never pray for such again.

"Let those who want military dictatorship be reminded that we have passed through that road before and it was a very unpleasant experience. The youths of today who are admirers of the likes of Ibrahim Traore do not know and have not experienced the horrors of military dictatorship. How lucky they are. The worst democracy is better than the best dictatorship."

Adeyeye added that even though Nigeria is facing some challenges, the present administration has recorded modest achievements and should be applauded.

"No doubt we face many challenges. The challenges of insecurity, unemployment and underemployment, inflation, youth restiveness, poverty and erosion of confidence in the judiciary, however, we have recorded modest achievements for which we can be very proud," Adeyeye noted.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Simeon Bamire, urged southwest governors to build legacy projects which will bear the name of their states in the school.

Bamire said, "I want to appreciate our distinguished guest lecturer. OAU is located within the cradle of civilisation, Ile-Ife and all that you see about OAU had to do with the thought of our forefathers then.

"So, our expectation is that all the Southwest governors should put up legacy projects - lecture theatres or hostels within the school campus which will bear the name of the states."