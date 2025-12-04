Nigeria: 'Repentant' Terrorist Can't Be President

Some senior officials of the Nigerian security forces have been making provocative statements in their rather confounding bids to appease terrorists, jihadists, Fulani herdsmen militants and bandits rather than bring them to justice. Given the serious implications of this narrative, we join well-meaning Nigerians to vehemently reject it.

In a recent viral video, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, claimed in Maiduguri that Boko Haram terrorists who "repent" can go on to occupy any leadership position. He was specifically quoted as saying:

"An ex-Boko Haram member, if he turns away from his negativity, stands to be the president of this country or hold any position in this country".

While the outrage blew in the wind, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, dropped a similar clanger when he was asked why some bandits who came out to participate in "peace negotiations" in some parts of the North were not arrested. Egbetokun was also quoted as saying:

"Criminals who want to embrace peace, we won't shut the door on them. If they want to surrender, they are welcome".

Though the IGP claimed that repentance does not stop the armed forces from continuing their onslaught on them, Nigerians have seen many videos where the bandits came out en masse to the so-called "peace negotiation" venues fully armed, receive financial benefits only to reinforce and strike again soon. What manner of "repentance" is that? Where is the "onslaught"?

General Biu's assertion that repentant terrorists who have slaughtered innocent Nigerians, destroyed communities, abducted people (including students) raped, married off and sold Nigerian citizens into slavery can still be president of the country, is abominable and condemnable. Where is justice for the innocent, law abiding victims? Are we not incentivising crime?

It also shows failure of the Federal Government and its organs to assert might and superior force over these enemies of our country. Rather, they are now begging and ready to compromise the law just to have "peace". This attitude and approach embolden terrorists and criminals to keep pushing their evil agenda. Government officials protect themselves while the common person remains vulnerable.

Since the government of the late Muhammadu Buhari established "Operation Safe Corridor" whereby so-called repentant Boko Haram jihadists are catered for and treated like celebrities, community infiltrations, internal sabotage of military operations and alleged involvement of some rogue military officers in the activities of Fulani herdsmen terrorists have intensified. Terrorism, insurgency and banditry have spread to all parts of the country.

We totally reject this narrative which is admission of weakness. Nigeria must fight and defeat all forces of terror and insurgency, bring perpetrators to justice, protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria and secure its citizens. Anything short of this is unacceptable!

Leaders who can't lead should resign!