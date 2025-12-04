Nigeria: Govt Urges Attention On Oral Health, Noma Disease

The federal government has decried what it described as a "silent epidemic" of poor oral health in Nigeria, stating that millions, especially children and older people, are suffering preventable diseases that damage productivity, dignity and quality of life.

The minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, who stated this at the 2025 National Oral Health Week and Noma Day in Abuja, said poor oral health is not a cosmetic concern but a major public health crisis affecting how Nigerians "eat, speak, learn and interact."

Citing World Health Organisation (WHO's) position that "there is no health without oral health," Salako stressed that oral diseases remain the most common non-communicable diseases globally, affecting nearly half of the world's population and causing lifelong pain, disfigurement and social isolation.

"Poor oral health is a silent epidemic that undermines productivity, self-esteem, and quality of life. It is unacceptable that millions of Nigerians continue to suffer from oral diseases we can prevent, " the minister said.

Calling Noma a "devastating and rapidly progressing" infection, Salako described the disease as a tragedy rooted in extreme poverty, malnutrition, poor oral hygiene and weak surveillance.

Noma, which starts as a simple gum infection, can kill a child within days if untreated.

"Nigeria lies within the Noma belt of sub-Saharan Africa, with some of the highest recorded cases globally, particularly in the North-West. Many cases go undiagnosed, untreated, and end in avoidable deaths. This is a disease we must confront urgently, " he said.

The minister said the inclusion of Noma in the WHO list of Neglected Tropical Diseases marks a major milestone that Nigeria must build upon.

Salako revealed several ongoing government interventions, including integrating full oral healthcare into Primary Health Centres, expanding the Basic Health Care Provision Fund to include oral health services, upgrading dental facilities nationwide and recruiting more dental professionals.

He said these efforts are part of the Tinubu administration's universal health coverage agenda.

Also at the event, the country representative of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Ahmed Aldikhari, highlighted Nigeria's strides in tackling Noma.

Since 2014, MSF and the government have jointly supported the Noma Children's Hospital in Sokoto and the Noma Centre in Abuja.

Aldikhari urged government agencies, donors and development partners to prioritise funding for Noma prevention and care.