Nigeria: 44m Children Vaccinated Against Human Papillomavirus, Measles - Rubella

Federal government has recorded a breakthrough in routine and special immunisation programmes, with over 14 million girls vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and nearly 30 million others receiving the newly introduced combined measles-rubella vaccine in less than one year.

The minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, disclosed this at the Presidential Villa after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the achievement underscored the administration's commitment to social welfare and human capital development, as reflected in the 2024-2028 Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTEF).

Salako said sustained funding for primary healthcare and immunisation in the MTEF would enable further expansion of the programmes in the coming year.

According to him, the renewed commitment to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) means Nigeria can continue revitalising primary health centres nationwide.

"More than 4,000 PHCs have been revitalised, and the plan for an additional 8,000 remains intact under Mr President's directive to make primary healthcare the cornerstone of our national system," he said.

Salako said President Tinubu's backing has allowed the health sector to roll out innovative immunisation programmes at scale, including the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign aimed at preventing cervical cancer among young girls.

He added that the rapid uptake of the measles-rubella vaccine--reaching nearly 30 million children--demonstrates Nigeria's capacity to execute large-scale public health interventions when adequately supported.

Speaking further on the council decisions, the minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said FEC approved the establishment of agricultural mechanisation service centres in the country's six geopolitical zones.

The centres, he said, would provide mechanised farming support and boost all-year-round food production in rural communities.

Idris explained that the initiative formed part of Nigeria's broader agricultural reform agenda aimed at reducing manual labour, improving yields and strengthening food security nationwide.

He added that FEC directed all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to meet quarterly with the Ministry of Finance, the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and the Economic Management Team (EMT) to ensure strict prioritisation and monitoring of capital projects.

The minister said FEC approved the deployment of 4,000 telecommunications towers to underserved communities across Nigeria under the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The move, he said, would boost rural connectivity, enhance commerce and improve security surveillance in areas currently without network coverage.