Nigeria: 'I Support Trump's Military Threat to Nigeria' - Senator Marafa

4 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Senator Kabiru Marafa has endorsed former U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of possible military action in Nigeria, saying the warning could pressure the government to take stronger steps against insecurity.

Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central in the Senate between 2011 and 2019, stated his position on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today.

"I strongly support the President of America, Donald Trump, for issuing that threat," he said, noting that he disagreed with Nigerians who criticised the comments on the grounds of national sovereignty.

"I differ with a lot of Nigerians because most Nigerians look at it from the perspective of sovereignty, patriotism, which I subscribe to. But of what importance is sovereignty to a dead man?" he added.

He argued that Trump's remarks brought renewed attention to Nigeria's security crisis, especially attacks targeting Christians.

Last month, Trump ordered the Pentagon to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria, accusing the government of failing to curb what he described as persecution of Christians.

In a post on social media, Trump warned that the U.S. would "stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria" if the killings continued and declared that Washington "may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

He added that he had instructed the "Department of War to prepare for possible action," saying any U.S. attack "will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!"

Marafa maintained that while sovereignty is important, the protection of citizens' lives should take precedence. "Trump's comments," he said, "have put the Nigerian government under pressure to act decisively."

Meanwhile, the US has officially designated Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" over its alleged violations of religious freedom and persecution of Christians.

