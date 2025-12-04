Nigeria: IPOB Praises Gov Otti, Others for Visiting Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto Prison

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed appreciation to Abia State Governor Alex Otti, along with Sokoto State Governor Almad Aliyu Sokoto, for their visit to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

The group, in a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson Emma Powerful, also praised Hon. Aguocha and other concerned Igbo, including those living in Sokoto, for their visit to Kanu.

The statement read, "The worldwide family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under our brave leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, express appreciation to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, along with Sokoto State Governor, Almad Aliyu Sokoto, for their surprise visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a prisoner of conscience at the Sokoto Correctional Center. We also praise Hon. Aguocha and other concerned Igbos, including those living in Sokoto, for their visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

"The kidnapping, extraordinary rendition, extended detention, unlawful trial, life imprisonment, and cruel transfer to Sokoto prison will eternally trouble the Nigerian State. Employing State Security Forces for false flag operations in the Eastern Region to create government-backed violence and terrorism evidence against IPOB and MNK will be an injustice that we cannot overlook until a thorough independent investigation is carried out. Additionally, employing the mechanism of a prejudiced legal system to imprison an innocent individual, whose only 'offence' was defending his people and striving for self-determination, from a nation that has marginalised and oppressed his people since gaining independence, will eternally torment the creators of these malicious schemes. To Ndigbo and many aware Nigerians, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still a prisoner of conscience and a casualty of a tyrannical regime.

"Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, did not commit any offence recognised by local or international law that justified Justice James Omotosho and his associate Barrister Awomolo, SAN, who were under significant pressure from the unlawful Nigerian presidency in the Executive branch, to impose a severe ruling on the innocent individual. Ndigbo has been deeply agitated by the extent of injustice inflicted on MNK.

"His abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya, five years of unlawful detention, illegal trial, conviction, life sentence, and transfer to Sokoto prison amid severe insecurity represent the utmost level of provocation to IPOB and to Ndigbo as a whole. However, we have absorbed everything during our wait for justice and reason to triumph.

"If a biased government employs a prejudiced judge and a biased prosecutor, they believe that sentencing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to life in prison will diminish his determination and that of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB movement, they should reconsider.

"Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is cherished by more than 90% of Ndigbo and numerous well-meaning Nigerians and foreigners. If the biased government believes that relocating him to Sokoto will make people give up on this sacred project, they are mistaken because a destined individual will always encounter his destiny supporters wherever he is. Ndigbo and honorable individuals will always stand by Mazi Kanu. "Nonetheless, the condition here is that the Nigerian government has to guarantee his protection. May no harm come to him, whether on purpose or by accident. If anything were to occur to him in any state detention center, the outcomes are best left unimagined. A leader who is cherished and respected by more than 70 million individuals should not be underestimated.

"IPOB is dedicated to the non-violent Biafra self-determination initiative. Nonetheless, the Nigerian Government must guarantee that this peaceful movement remains intact by safeguarding our leader and members as we anticipate the date for a UN-supervised referendum for Biafrans to determine their destiny in the alleged Nigerian Unity."