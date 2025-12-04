Nigeria: Natasha Akpoti, Buhari, Rufai Among Most Searched Nigerians in 2025 - Google

Senator Natasha Akpoti has emerged as the most searched Nigerian in Google's 2025 Year in Search report.

She topped a list driven by major political events, cultural moments and national conversations.

According to Google, the Kogi Central lawmaker drew "unprecedented public interest" as Nigerians turned to Search to follow developments around her rising political profile.

The report shows that 2025 was a year in which Nigerians used Google to make sense of fast-moving news, from local politics to global conflicts such as the Israel-Iran war and the US Elections. Google noted that the trends reveal "a nation keenly following both domestic and international shifts."

The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari also triggered a surge in search activity, as citizens revisited his tenure and assessed his impact on Nigeria's political history.

Sports lovers similarly drove searches around the passing of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, with many users going back to "relive his defining moments on the pitch," the report stated.

Entertainment dominated the national mood. Gospel hit Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) by Tkeyz ft. Steve Hills led the list of most searched songs, followed by Fido's Joy Is Coming and Davido and Omah Lay's With You.

In Nollywood, director Kemi Adetiba ranked among the most searched personalities, powered by the success of her hit series To Kill a Monkey, which Google described as "the most searched local show of the year."

Beyond news and entertainment, Nigerians turned to Search to decipher internet culture. The viral 'Labubu' trend topped the year's most asked questions, while interest in the meaning of "Achalugo," popularised by the YouTube film Love in Every Word, also spiked.

Food and lifestyle searches reflected an adventurous shift, from Chinchin recipes to the trending Pornstar Martini and health-focused Ginger Shots.

Commenting on the findings, Google's Communications & Public Affairs Manager for West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said: "The 2025 Year in Search is more than just data; it's a vibrant, unfiltered mirror of our collective attention.

"Whether it's tracking the biggest headlines, reflecting on the icons we lost or understanding the latest slang, Nigerians are using Search to actively engage with the world around them."