Ghana: Parliament Approves 2026 Budget Estimates for Roads Ministry

Parliament has officially approved an estimated budget allocation of over GH¢5.3 billion to the Ministry of Roads and Highways for the 2026 fiscal year. The approval followed the presentation of the report by the Committee on Roads and Highways and a debate on the floor of Parliament, presided over by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Kwasi Asiamah, yesterday.

In addition to the approved budget estimate, GH¢30 billion from oil revenue has been earmarked under the government's Big Push Programme to support nationwide road projects. According to the report presented by the Committee on Roads and Highways Chairperson, Mr Isaac Adjei Mensah, over GH¢4 billion of the approved budget is sourced from the Government of Ghana, over GH¢20 million from Internally Generated Fund (IGF), and the remaining GH¢910.8 million is expected from development partners.

The report also highlighted an over-expenditure of GH¢371,570,838.94, representing 47.37 per cent. It noted that while GH¢794,519,000 was appropriated under the Development Partner's Fund Source this year, the Ministry expended GH¢1,156,089,738, resulting in the recorded over-expenditure.

Furthermore, the report observed that the country's road condition mix currently stands at 47 per cent good, 32 per cent fair, and 21 per cent poor. The Ministry aims to achieve 55 per cent good, 24 per cent fair, and 21 per cent poor road conditions by 2028. To ensure accuracy, the Committee recommended that the Ministry conduct an independent field assessment using standardized tools and invest in digital technologies to address inadequate staffing observed across three of its agencies.

During the budget debate, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, expressed concern that the approved allocation is far below the Ministry's actual needs. He noted that the Ministry is currently overseeing road projects valued at over GH¢110 billion, describing the allocation as "woefully inadequate" given the scale of ongoing works. "I agree with my colleagues on the GH¢5 billion, but the GH¢5 billion allocated is not enough. Though it may sound like one of the biggest allocations, it is not enough at all," Mr Agbodza emphasized.

