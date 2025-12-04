Ghana: VEMAG Urges Halt to Digital Number Plate Rollout

The Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana (VEMAG) has petitioned the Minister of Transport to suspend the planned introduction of digitalised vehicle number plates until proper consultations with stakeholders are conducted. In a statement issued yesterday, VEMAG said the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) failed to engage major stakeholders, including the association, creating significant challenges in coordinating the transition.

Since the introduction of vehicles in Ghana under British colonial rule, VEMAG has been the sole embosser of vehicle number plates. The association pre-finances all plates sold by the DVLA, paying its members only after the DVLA receives revenue, ensuring profits for the government. VEMAG stressed that it is a law-abiding organisation, paying taxes regularly, and argued that excluding its 3,000-plus employees from the process would threaten their livelihoods.

The association cited poor planning and handling of the transition as key concerns. Following the DVLA CEO's announcement in April 2025 that the country would adopt digitalised plates by January 2026, VEMAG claims that the authority is unprepared, leaving uncertainty over the embossment schedule. The association recommends a six-month suspension to allow proper planning.

VEMAG also urged the Transport Minister to require the DVLA CEO to hold a consultative meeting with the association to ensure a coordinated transition. It further criticised the DVLA's engagement with foreign companies, arguing that private embossers are legally permitted under Ghana's Road Traffic Act and widely used in countries like the UK, the USA, and Nigeria. The association warned that involving foreign firms could jeopardise the livelihoods of over 3,000 Ghanaian embossment workers, stressing that proper consultation would safeguard both the transition and local employment.

BY TIMES REPORTER

