Nigeria: Ex-Defence Minister Denies 'Mischievous Reason' Cited for Resignation

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, Mr Badaru described the report as a "malicious, false, and baseless publication being circulated online."

The former Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, has pleaded with the public to disregard an online report that cited a "mischievous reason" for his resignation.

The report suggested that he resigned because he "cannot stand and watch the US and Tinubu government bombing our brothers (bandits) in the forest."

The former minister stated that "mischief makers" through the report intended to tarnish his reputation and spoil the cordial relationship between him and President Tinubu.

"I wish to state categorically and unequivocally that this publication is entirely false, deliberately mischievous, and did not originate from me or from any authorised representative acting on my behalf.

"The intent behind this fabrication is clear: to tarnish my hard-earned reputation, sow discord between me and the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and create needless distractions from the important work of governance", Mr Badaru stated

Mr Badaru reiterated that his resignation from office was due to health reasons, which had been previously communicated to the public.

"The true and valid reasons for my resignation were formally communicated to Mr President and subsequently made known to the public through conventional and social media platforms. Any suggestion of an alternative or inflammatory motive is a complete falsehood engineered by mischief makers", he added.

He concluded by reaffirming his loyalty and commitment to the nation and the President.

"I wish to reassure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the good people of Nigeria that I remain firmly committed to the peace, security, and stability of our nation. My loyalty to the President and unwavering support for the Renewed Hope Agenda remain intact.

"I also reaffirm my full dedication to the continued success of our great party, the APC, at all levels, particularly as we approach the 2027 general elections," he stated.

The Presidency announced the resignation of Mr Badaru on Monday, citing health grounds. He had been serving as the Minister of Defence since August 2023. He was replaced on Wednesday by a former Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.