Nigeria: Pharmacists Call for Local Manufacturing of HIV Drugs

The National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Pharm. Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, has called for urgent local investment in HIV/AIDS commodities and services, insisting that Nigeria must reduce its dependence on external donors.

Pharm. Ezeh made the call on Monday in a press statement marking the 2025 World AIDS Day, themed "Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response."

He warned that recent cuts in external funding make strengthened local commitment essential. "The recent cut in funding support from the United States Government should awaken the Federal Government of Nigeria to take decisive action," he said, adding that increased local investment and policy commitment are essential to preventing major setbacks in HIV services nationwide.

Ezeh described the national HIV response as historically resilient but cautioned that the current geopolitical and funding environment requires fresh thinking.

"The HIV response has historically been characterised by resilience, rising above challenges through innovation, partnerships, and persistent advocacy.

"However, today's shifting geopolitical landscape and funding uncertainties demand that Nigeria rethinks, rebuilds, and rises with renewed strategies grounded in evidence-based policymaking, innovation, and multi-sectoral collaboration," he said.

He highlighted worrying statistics to underscore the urgency for action: "In 2023 alone, Nigeria recorded an estimated 1,400 new HIV infections and 50,000 AIDS-related deaths each week, with 1.9 million Nigerians currently living with HIV."

To translate concern into policy, Pharm. Ezeh set out three concrete recommendations: "Adopt long-acting injectable antiretroviral regimens, deepen partnerships with community pharmacists, promote local manufacturing of HIV commodities."

The ACPN chairman issued a direct call for government investment in local manufacturing of antiretrovirals, diagnostic kits, and consumables to ensure sustainability, reduce external dependency, and safeguard uninterrupted service delivery.

Eze expressed solidarity for people living with HIV and a call to renewed action: "As we mark World HIV Day, the association extends warm solidarity to all people living with HIV and appreciation to every stakeholder committed to ending this epidemic.

"May today serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility and as inspiration for renewed, transformative action," he added.