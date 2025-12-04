-At Year-end Cabinet Retreat

Liberia is currently grappling with major economic hardship and rising unemployment, particularly among its youth population. The current administration, led by President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung, faces increasing criticism from citizens regarding the lack of job opportunities and the government's perceived inability to provide sustainable livelihoods.

Tubmanburg, Bomi County, December 3, 2025: On Tuesday December 2, at the opening of the government's annual retreat officials appears to be scratching their heads over the creation as the level of unemployment continues to climb.

Many Liberians have voiced their frustrations, highlighting not only the scarcity of jobs but also the broader issue of hard cost of living despite gains made by the Liberian Dollar.

The lack of employment opportunities has pushed a large number of young people toward alternative means of survival, such as gambling, while others continue to struggle to meet their basic needs.

This situation has fueled public criticism of the Boakai-Koung Administration, with citizens demanding more decisive action to create jobs and improve economic conditions.

The government appears to be aware of the pressing need for job creation. During the recent launch of the semi-industrial fiberglass fishing vessel "SEEKO" (The Sea King), Vice President Jeremiah Koung openly acknowledged the administration's shortcomings in generating employment for Liberians.

He called for renewed efforts and increased investment in the government's top priorities to address what he described as a "heated failure."

However, during the first day of his administration's annual retreat, on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, President Boakai reiterated the government's commitment to job creation.

He stressed the importance of employment, stating, "Job creation is very important, and there is no way we are going to run this country a long way without creating jobs for our people."

The retreat brought together ministers, officials, and agency heads to collectively strategize effective approaches to tackle unemployment.

Ahead of the retreat, the Director General of the Liberian Cabinet, Nathaniel T. Kwabo, emphasized that the core agenda was to brainstorm and develop a strategic framework for job creation.

He expressed hope that the outcome would be an accelerated jobs framework with sustainable responsibility. In addition to job creation, the Cabinet also discussed intensifying efforts to combat the country's drug crisis, recognizing it as another pressing challenge. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah