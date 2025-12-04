Liberia: Over 150 Professionals Trained to Detect & Arrest Financial, Procurement Fraud

-In gov't & private sector

Monrovia, December 3, 2025: Over one hundred fifty fraud examiners have been certified on detecting and combating financial and procurement fraud in government and private institutions after completing and participating in three-day intensive fraud examination symposiums.

The initiative was held by the Liberia Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), Chapter #198, an anti-fraud conference aimed at refreshing and broadening the minds of Certified Fraud Examiners, associates, internal and external auditors, lawyers, law enforcement professionals, bankers, investigators, and risk and compliance officers in the fight against fraud.

Held at the Paynesville City Hall, the event runs from 27 November to 2 December 2025. The workshop features critical topics, including Integrating Fraud Risks into Enterprise Risk Management and Red Flags and Fraud Schemes in Procurement and Asset Management.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the training and certification, ACFE Liberia Chapter President, Atty. Augustine G. Chenoway emphasized the collective responsibility of participants, noting that each of the participants represents a vital link in the chain of accountability, and together they can form a powerful network committed to protecting trust, transparency, and ethical leadership.

He said that it's their anticipation that there will be improvement in the work of the participants wherever they are working, and aid in arresting and combating fraud.

" We are excited that today we have more people on board who are sharpening their skills on fraud. We hope that they will create awareness. Because of this training, we are seeing good report. Liberia is a third-world country, and so, you do expect us to be still lagging behind, but we need to put more focus on the digital ecosystem. We have to develop technical skills to arrest these issues" he concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Janet Jackson, a certified Fraud examiner and auditor, expressed appreciation and gratitude to the organizer, while describing the symposiums as eye-opening.

" On behalf of my colleagues, we want to express our appreciation to the team for the training. To admit, it was indeed mind-blowing. With the training, I can say that we now have the skills, knowledge and techniques to combat and arrest Financial and procurement fraud" she stated.