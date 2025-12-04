Liberia: Rep. Fahnbulleh Accuses China Union of Breaching Social Obligations in Bong's District Seven

Bong County — Representative Foday Fahnbulleh of District Seven has issued a public condemnation of China Union, accusing the concessionaire of persistently violating the social and community development commitments spelled out in its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with the Government of Liberia.

Speaking on behalf of residents of Fuamah and Sanoyea Districts -- home to the company's Bong Mines operations -- Rep. Fahnbulleh said China Union continues to extract and transport iron ore to China while failing to deliver the essential benefits promised to impacted communities.

He described the company's conduct as an affront to local citizens and a breach of both the "spirit and letter" of its binding agreement.

According to the lawmaker, communities have endured years of unfulfilled assurances since China Union took over the Bong Mines concession. He noted that the MDA requires the company to provide meaningful employment opportunities for local residents, invest in community development programs, and support key infrastructure such as roads, schools, and health facilities. However, he said these obligations remain largely unmet despite ongoing large-scale mining and export activities.

"Instead of the progress our people were assured, we continue to witness mining operations that advance external interests, while our district remains without the basic improvements that were guaranteed," Rep. Fahnbulleh stated. He stressed that residents have grown increasingly frustrated with the widening gap between the company's commitments and the lived reality in affected towns and villages.

The representative also expressed concern that continued non-compliance by China Union threatens to deepen social and economic disparities in the region. He warned that such neglect undermines public trust in concession agreements and fuels resentment against companies benefiting from Liberia's natural resources without contributing meaningfully to local development.

Rep. Fahnbulleh said he has begun exercising his full legislative oversight authority to hold the company accountable. He promised to push for strict enforcement of the MDA and insist that China Union address all outstanding obligations, including job creation, infrastructure development, and community-based programs.

"China Union will be required to comply fully with the Mineral Development Agreement and to correct every outstanding obligation," he asserted. "No company will be allowed to operate in our communities without respecting the dignity, wellbeing, and development aspirations of the citizens who live here."

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the people of Fuamah and Sanoyea receive the benefits legally and morally owed to them. He emphasized that resource extraction must translate into tangible improvements in the lives of host communities -- a principle he says he will continue to uphold as their elected representative.