Rwanda: Kagame Says Washington Accords Offer Clearest Path to Peace

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, December 4, described the signing of the Washington Accords for Peace and Security as the most viable opportunity yet to end decades of conflict in the eastern DR Congo.

Kagame, who signed the agreement along with US President Donald Trump and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, commended international partners, particularly Qatar and the United States, for their role in brokering the negotiations.

"No one was asking President Trump to take up this task. Our region is far from the headlines. But when the President saw the opportunity to contribute to peace, he immediately took it," Kagame told a packed room at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.

Witnesses of the historic signing included regional leaders, Presidents João Lourenço of Angola, Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, William Ruto of Kenya, and Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo. Also present were the Foreign Ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Reflecting on 30 years of unresolved conflict, Kagame said that previous attempts at peace had failed to address the underlying security issues, which include the FDLR militia in eastern DR Congo

"President Trump introduced a new and effective dynamism that created the space for breakthroughs. His approach is even-handed, never taking sides. He orients us towards the future, not the past, emphasizing that the dividend of peace is prosperity and investment, including from the US," he added.

Kagame also recognized the US lead team for their efforts, singling out Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's senior advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos.

"We would not be here today without their efforts. And as a result, we have the clearest and most viable path forward that we have ever had. These accords provide everything needed to end this conflict once and for all," he said.

"If this agreement falters and things don't work out as they are supposed to, the responsibility will not lie with President Trump, but with ourselves. It is up to us in Africa, working with our partners, to consolidate and expand this peace."

Kagame maintained that while the road ahead will be marked by ups and downs, "Rwanda, I know, will not be found wanting."

"Our only objective is, and has always been, for our country to be safe and secure after having endured so much tragedy. We now only want to look forward in confident expectation of a prosperous and stable future."

The Washington Accords also establish a Regional Economic and Integration Framework (REIF) to unlock shared economic opportunities across the region, including in energy, infrastructure, conservation, and mineral supply chains.

DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi described the agreement as a turning point to a "new era of friendship, cooperation, and prosperity, all shared."

"DR Congo takes this solemn commitment to implement with sincerity all obligations that stem from this agreement. We will do this with seriousness, with rigorousness, and also the constant care for peace and security of our populations."

On his part, President Trump expressed confidence in both leaders, citing that the "historic agreement" represents a new framework for economic growth.