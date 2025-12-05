Africa: DRC, Rwanda Plan Inaugural REIF Summit Under US-Backed Deal

President Trump joins President Kagame of Rwanda and President Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as they sign the Washington Accords, a major peace deal, at the Donald J. Trump Institute for Peace in Washington, D.C

Nairobi — The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda are preparing to convene the inaugural summit of their new Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF), a landmark platform designed to advance joint projects in mining, tourism, public health, energy, and infrastructure.

The initiative--first disclosed in June--is a central pillar of a broader peace agreement signed in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, marking the most significant diplomatic breakthrough in decades for the conflict-stricken Great Lakes region.

The REIF aims to unlock shared economic potential through coordinated planning, technical working groups, and strengthened cross-border cooperation.

The United States has pledged to back the framework through investment, diplomatic support, and private-sector mobilisation.

A State Department fact sheet noted the framework is intended to "unlock the incredible economic potential of the Great Lakes region made possible by peace" and create avenues for US companies to responsibly participate in critical mineral supply chains.

Under the arrangement, DRC and Rwanda will formalize and secure mineral supply chains by improving traceability, curbing smuggling, and advancing artisanal mining reforms.

The broader ambition is to turn the mineral sector into a driver of stability and shared prosperity, reversing decades in which it fueled armed conflict and illicit financing.

The United States characterised the initiative as a path toward "secure, reliable global critical mineral supply chains" while opening new opportunities for American companies to responsibly source strategic minerals.

Joint teams

The first REIF Summit will establish joint technical teams to design and implement cross-border projects.

Priority sectors include mining value chains, regional infrastructure, tourism development in protected ecosystems, and coordinated public health systems.

The summit will also align REIF programmes with the wider peace deal signed this week to ensure that economic cooperation underpins long-term regional stability.

President Donald Trump, speaking at the signing ceremony, underscored the economic dimension of the agreement, announcing new bilateral mineral partnerships with both the DRC and Rwanda.

"We're sending some of our biggest and greatest companies over to the two countries... we're going to take out some of the rare earth and other assets and pay -- and everybody's going to make a lot of money," Trump said, calling the agreements part of a broader strategy to secure US access to critical minerals.

Turning point

President William Ruto was among the leaders who witnessed the historic signing between Presidents Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi at the United States Institute of Peace.

He hailed the accord as a turning point for a region long destabilized by armed groups and illicit mineral networks.

"This conflict has destroyed livelihoods and threatened the future of the entire Great Lakes region," Ruto said.

"Peace will open doors, integration will guide us, and private-sector dynamism will propel us forward."

Ruto noted that the REIF will build regional value chains in minerals, manufacturing, and agro-processing--sectors considered essential for job creation and economic transformation.

Designed around local ownership, the REIF prioritizes the participation of communities, provincial authorities, civil society groups, and entrepreneurs.

Annual summits, technical working groups, and provincial platforms will anchor transparent implementation and sustained engagement.

The United States and other partners are expected to provide technical expertise, investment, and capacity-building support to scale joint projects and attract global private-sector participation.

If successfully implemented, the DRC-Rwanda framework could usher in an era of shared economic growth while reinforcing one of the most significant peace efforts seen in the region in more than 30 years.