Burkina Faso: Additional World Bank Financing to Build Human Capital

Ouagadougou — The Government of Burkina Faso and the World Bank have signed a credit agreement for additional financing of $100.4 million to support the Human Capital Protection Project, in its Continuity of Basic Social Services in Burkina Faso component.

These resources will be used to strengthen free health care for women and children, strengthen routine immunizations, support national exams, and teacher training--all of which are essential to preserve human capital and protect the most vulnerable.

Since its initial approval in September 2024, the project has generated significant results. In the health sector, for example, it has made it possible to offer more than 16 million free consultations to women and children under five, as well as the vaccination of 1.13 million children. In addition, the reimbursement rate for expenses related to free health care improved from 75% in 2023 to 82% by the end of 2024.

In the education sector, the project contributed to the organization of nine national exams with a 98% participation rate, the certification of 99.8% of teachers, as well as the distribution of 69,000 pedagogical kits.

"The contribution of human capital to a country's development is well established. This additional financing will undoubtedly strengthen the Government's efforts to preserve and develop this capital, which is essential for economic growth and social progress in Burkina Faso," explains Hamoud Abdel Wedoud Kamil, World Bank Country Manager for Burkina Faso.

The Human Capital Project, financed by the International Development Association (IDA), is fully aligned with the World Bank's regional strategy for West and Central Africa, which aims to strengthen key institutions for service delivery (2021-2025). It is also aligned with Burkina Faso's Country Partnership Framework.

" This additional financing is crucial to consolidate the gains made in the education and health sectors, which have been severely affected by the security crisis. It will allow the populations, including internally displaced persons, to continue to benefit from better access to basic social services," said Ousmane Deme, Senior Public Sector Specialist, and Daniel Pajank, Senior Economist, both World Bank Task Team Leaders.