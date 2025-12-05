Nigeria: Renewed Hope in the Fight Against Terrorism

The appointment of General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd) as Nigeria's new Minister of Defence is a defining moment for the nation's war against terrorism, marking the elevation of an elite, combat-proven commander to the highest civilian defence portfolio. This decision by President Bola Tinubu is a clear strategic signal that the administration intends to replace bureaucratic inertia with operational expertise in the fight to secure Nigeria.

General Musa's profile stands distinguished from previous military appointees in the Fourth Republic. He is the first former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to be appointed Minister of Defence since the return to democracy in 1999. While past appointees like General T.Y. Danjuma were former Chiefs of Army Staff (COAS) or had earlier command experience, General Musa is unique for his recent, high-level operational exposure. His career track places him at the heart of the national security apparatus as the insurgency began around 2009, having served in crucial decision-making roles. His experience includes commanding Sector 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and, most notably, serving as the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East in 2021 before becoming the CDS in 2023.

This means General Musa is not learning on the job; he already knows the root, understands the challenge, and has studied the interests of the terrorists and their alleged financiers from the background. He is moving from a position of receiving orders to directly formulating and directing the nation's defence strategy, essentially giving orders to the current Service Chiefs, including the Chief of Defense Staff. This combat experience dramatically eases the burden of work, as his insights are grounded in first-hand battlefield realities, allowing him to bypass unnecessary bureaucratic layers and focus on tactical success.

For this experienced commander to succeed in his new role, only two things are fundamentally required. Firstly, he needs the President's comprehensive attention and direct access with timely responses to ensure swift implementation of strategic decisions. Secondly, he requires the cooperation of the citizens. This is not the time for Nigerians to be pointing fingers and claiming a non-existent Christian Genocide; the task ahead requires unity. With the baton now placed in the hands of a dedicated Christian General, the national obligation is to support him by ceasing to engage in divisive sentimental social media rhetoric, actively reporting suspicious movements and groups, and strengthening local security systems. This collaborative effort will set the nation back on the path to stability.

While we celebrate General Musa's appointment, we must simultaneously advocate for critical infrastructure upgrades that have made the task of ending terrorism needlessly difficult. The lack of surveillance and an indigenous satellite capability that can scan and monitor the entire country for real-time intelligence remains a gaping hole in our defence architecture; this must be a priority investment. Furthermore, Nigeria must exercise extreme caution regarding foreign defence agreements. The signing of a defence MoU with Israel, a state whose intelligence agencies are historically known for mounting spying devices and stealing confidential information from countries and individuals--as evidenced by various international espionage cases--presents a serious, self-inflicted vulnerability. We need serious legislation on data sharing and encryption with platforms like Google, Facebook, and WhatsApp, given the consistent allegations of foreign powers using these services to conduct covert operations. The success of General Musa ultimately rests on the nation's ability to secure both its physical territory and its digital sovereignty.

Abdullahi Abubakar Ladan,

Good Governance Advocate