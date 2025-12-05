Nigeria: Mount Pressure On Federal Government to Protect Nigerians, Falana Tells NLC

Human rights activist and senior lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to mount serious pressure on the federal government to fulfil its constitutional role to protect Nigerians, saying the worsening insecurity in the country under the full glare of a functional government remained an aberration.

Falana, who made the call on Thursday at the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) that took place in Lagos, noted that external military intervention will pose serious risks to the country's sovereignty.

He expressed concern over the rising wave of kidnappings across the country, stating that criminal gangs continued to abduct citizens despite the presence of a functioning government.

According to him, desperation had pushed some Nigerians to support the idea of foreign military intervention, particularly by the United States, a move which he believed was a slap on the face of the federal government.

Falana recalled that Nigerians had historically rejected attempts by foreign powers to establish military bases in the country, citing the 1962 resistance to the Anglo-Nigerian Defence Pact shortly after independence. Since then, he said both the United States and Britain had repeatedly sought similar arrangements, which Nigerians consistently opposed.

"The experiences of countries such as Libya, where foreign intervention destabilized national structures and left the nation fragmented, should serve as a cautionary example," he stated.

Falana pointed out that the ongoing US involvement in global conflicts, including support for Israel's military operations in Gaza and alleged plans to intervene in Venezuela, were there for everyone to learn from.

The senior advocate criticized a US political plan which the US said was about protecting Christians, arguing that such claims were inconsistent with America's actions in conflict zones.

He questioned why foreign actors claiming to defend Christians abroad had not intervened in Nigerian states affected by religious violence if their intentions were genuine.

Falana stressed that Nigeria must avoid becoming entangled in prolonged foreign military engagements, pointing to America's 20-year war in Afghanistan as an example of long-term instability that external intervention can create.

He urged the NLC and civil society to intensify pressure on the federal government to fulfill its constitutional duty to protect lives and property across all states.

According to him, the administration must demonstrate clearly that Nigeria "is not a conquered people."

Falana also reiterated the legal right of workers to unionize and defend their interests, insisting that no government or private entity, including major corporations should undermine those rights.

He reaffirmed the support of progressive civil society groups for any NLC decision aimed at safeguarding Nigerians and defending the country's sovereignty.