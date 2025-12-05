Liberia: Triple Elimination Strategy Launched

MONROVIA-DECEMBER 2, 2025: Liberia has launched the triple elimination strategy aim at strengthen maternal health through HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B screening.

The launch of the strategy is in adherence to World Health Organization's recommendation for countries to adapt the "Triple Elimination" strategy, eliminating Mother-to-children transmission (MTCT) of HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B virus through integrated testing, treatment and vaccination within ANC services.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto on behalf of President Joseph Boakia, launched the strategy on Monday, December 1, 2025 at programs marking the commemoration of 2025 World AIDS Day at the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

Minister Kpoto recalled that as Liberia strengthens domestic financing and work towards transforming the AIDS Response, the country remains aligned with global scientific advancements such as the Triple Elimination Strategy.

"One of the most transformative developments is the World Health Organization's Triple Elimination Strategy which integrates HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B testing within routine maternal health services," Dr. Kpoto said.

The Liberian Health Minister noted that Liberia has demonstrated exceptional progress in dual HIV and syphilis testing, with coverage increased from less than 10% in 2017 to nearly 80% in 2023, saving the lives of more than 1,300 newborns and preventing over 2,300 adverse birth outcomes.

The Health Minister described the launch of the triple elimination strategy as a historic milestone for Liberia because it signals the country into a new era of integrated maternal health care.

Kpoto called on health workers, county authorities, traditional midwives, community leaders, and civil society organizations to support what she calls this 'life saving initiative. "Every pregnant woman must be reached, and every newborn must be protected," Dr. Kpoto urged.

In Liberia, HIV prevalence among pregnant women: 0.7 % (2023, UNAIDS), Syphilis prevalence among pregnant women: 2.7 % (2017, UNAIDS), Hepatitis B prevalence (general adult population) estimated 8-10 %, indicating high endemicity (MOH/NACP, WHO Liberia 2023).

Dual HIV/Syphilis screening coverage increased from 10 % (2017) to 80 % (2023) through national rollout of dual test kits. Treatment coverage among syphilis-positive women: 88 %, and over 320,000 pregnant women tested since the program began averting 2,300+ adverse birth outcomes and saving over 1,300 newborn lives (Evidence Action, 2023).

The Health Minister urged Liberians to remember thousands of people who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses. "Their memory inspires our actions and strengthens our resolve. Let us also stand with all Liberians living with HIV affirming that they are not alone. Their courage and resilience represent the spirit of our nation. I call on every Liberians to embrace a renewed sense of responsibility because ending AIDS is not an aspiration," Dr. Kopto noted.

She told partners and policymakers who have gathered to commemorate this year's World AIDS Day adding that ending AIDS is an achievable national promise that requires unity, courageous leadership, and sustained domestic investment.

This year's World AIDS Day was commemorated under the Global Theme: "Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response, and the National Theme: "Mobilizing Domestic Support, Transforming the AIDS Response." Since 1988, World AIDS Day has been used to honor millions of people who have lost their lives, support those living with HIV and recommit to building health systems that protects every life.

