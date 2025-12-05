Nigeria: Super Eagles Captain Troost-Ekong Retires From International Football

4 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Veteran defender and Super Eagles skipper, William Troost-Ekong, has officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to his illustrious career with the Nigerian Super Eagles.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, broke the news on Thursday evening via his Twitter account.

Troost-Ekong, 30, hung up his international boots after a distinguished career that saw him earn 83 caps for Nigeria.

During his time with the national team, he secured three medals and represented his country in five major tournaments, becoming a cornerstone of the Super Eagles' defence. His leadership and commitment will be greatly missed by fans and teammates alike.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.