Nigeria: Super Eagles Captain Troost-Ekong Retires From International Football

Veteran defender and Super Eagles skipper, William Troost-Ekong, has officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to his illustrious career with the Nigerian Super Eagles.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, broke the news on Thursday evening via his Twitter account.

Troost-Ekong, 30, hung up his international boots after a distinguished career that saw him earn 83 caps for Nigeria.

During his time with the national team, he secured three medals and represented his country in five major tournaments, becoming a cornerstone of the Super Eagles' defence. His leadership and commitment will be greatly missed by fans and teammates alike.