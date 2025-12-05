Sudan: UN Human Rights Chief Warns Against Atrocities in Sudan's Kordofan Region

GENEVA (4 December 2025) - UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said on Wednesday he feared another wave of atrocities in Sudan amid a surge in fierce fighting across the Kordofan region between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Since 25 October, when RSF captured Bara city in North Kordofan, the UN Human Rights Office has documented at least 269 civilian deaths from aerial strikes, artillery shelling, and summary executions. Telecommunications and internet outages hinder accurate reporting, therefore, the number of civilian casualties is likely to be much higher. There have also been reports of retaliatory killings, arbitrary detention, abductions, sexual violence and forced recruitment, including of children.

Many civilians have reportedly been detained for 'collaborating' with opposing parties, Türk added. There are also growing concerns about the use of hateful and divisive speech that risk fuelling the violence.

"It is truly shocking to see history repeating itself in Kordofan so soon after the horrific events in El Fasher," said the High Commissioner. "The international community stood united then, unequivocally condemning the barbarous violations and destruction. We must not allow Kordofan to become another El Fasher."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On 3 November, an RSF drone struck a tent where mourners had gathered in El Obeid, North Kordofan, reportedly killing 45 people, mostly women. On 29 November, an aerial strike by the SAF in Kauda, South Kordofan, reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 48 people, most of them civilians. Heavy fighting has since continued across the three Kordofan states resulting in more civilian casualties.

At particular risk are Kadugli and Dilling in South Kordofan which have been besieged by the RSF and SPLM-N, and El Obeid in North Kordofan which is partially surrounded by the RSF. The humanitarian situation is dire, with famine confirmed in Kadugli and risk of famine in Dilling. All parties are blocking humanitarian access and operations.

"We cannot remain silent in front of yet another man-made catastrophe," said Türk. "This fighting must end immediately, and life-saving aid allowed to reach those who face starvation."

Türk called for the protection of humanitarian personnel and local responders, and for the restoration of telecommunications to facilitate lifesaving assistance and to allow essential information to flow to civilians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights International Organisations Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The intensified violence in the past month has also triggered mass civilian displacement, with over 45,000 people fleeing their homes to seek safety within or outside the Kordofan region.

"Safe passage for those fleeing the horror of famine, death, and destruction is essential and a human rights imperative," said Türk.

Once again, Türk urged all States with influence over the parties to take immediate action to halt the fighting, and stop the arms flows that are fuelling the conflict.

"Have we not learned our lessons from the past? We cannot stand idly by and allow more Sudanese to become victims of horrific human rights violations. We must act, and this war must stop now."