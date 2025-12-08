Sudan: South Kordofan's Kadugli Faces Mass Displacement Amid Complete Collapse of Services

Amsterdam / Kadugli — Activists in the service committees in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, say that despite the relative calm prevailing in the city, this calm hides deep tension and escalating anxiety, in light of the worsening security, economic and service crises that are driving citizens to leave the city at an unprecedented rate.

Mass displacement and panic among the population

According to activists, the city is witnessing a significant and rapid exodus, with residents leaving daily for fear of deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions and the possibility of renewed attacks. They explained that a state of panic and fear has gripped the population, to the point that children going to school in the morning return home quickly as soon as news circulates of drones in the air. They indicated that this tense psychological climate is driving many to decide to leave without waiting for any further developments, given the absence of clear security guarantees.

UNISFA's withdrawal and the absence of other organisations

According to activists, one of the factors that has heightened these fears is the near-complete departure of the UNISFA mission from the city, at a time when several humanitarian organisations are preparing to end their projects before the end of the year, making their continued presence in the area virtually impossible.

Activists warn that the departure of these organisations will leave a significant gap in protection and aid, threatening to worsen the humanitarian situation.

Delays in salaries and an increase in arrests

Activists reported that employees in Kadugli are facing dire circumstances due to delayed salary payments. Sources indicate that some institutions have not yet received their October salaries, further straining families already struggling with harsh living conditions.

They also noted that the joint security cell continues its arbitrary arrest campaigns, targeting dozens of activists, some of whom have been imprisoned without charge. This has sparked widespread resentment and anxiety within the local community.

Schools without teachers... and students without basic necessities

Despite the government's announcement of the reopening of schools, the educational process is facing a severe shortage of teachers due to widespread displacement. Schools are also suffering from a complete lack of uniforms, notebooks, books, and pens, in addition to the high costs of transportation and daily meals for students, making the continuity of the educational process virtually impossible.

Banks have closed and there is a shortage of medicine

Activists told Radio Dabanga that among the factors exacerbating the situation was the closure of all banks in the city for more than two consecutive weeks without explanation, leading to a complete economic paralysis, particularly for employees, merchants, and small business owners.

They also noted that the city is suffering from a near-total lack of medicines and medical supplies, with a significant increase in the prices of the few available items, endangering the lives of patients, especially those with chronic illnesses.

A miserable life and an uncertain future

Activists describe life in Kadugli as dire, with all sectors deteriorating simultaneously: education, health, the economy, security, and relief services. Despite the absence of clashes, the city appears to be drifting toward a profound void that threatens its stability and the future of its inhabitants.