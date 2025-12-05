Nigeria: 3 Super Eagles Players Likely to Replace Ekong As Captain

With William Troost Ekong officially announcing his retirement from international football, the Super Eagles are set for a leadership transition.

Ekong, who captained Nigeria with distinction and guided the team through several major tournaments, leaves behind big shoes to fill.

As the Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle prepares to name a new team leader, three players stand out as the most likely candidates based on seniority, experience, and influence in the squad.

1. Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi currently serves as the team's official vice-captain, placing him in prime position to take over the captain's armband. The Besiktas midfielder has been a core member of the national team since making his senior debut in August 2015.

With 71 international caps, Ndidi brings a blend of experience, calmness, and professionalism that resonates with both teammates and fans.

His consistency, leadership qualities, and long-term presence in the squad make him a strong favourite to become the next Super Eagles captain.

2. Alex Iwobi

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi is another strong contender based on his seniority and number of appearances. Iwobi made his debut for the Super Eagles on October 8, 2015, in a friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since then, he has amassed 91 caps, making him one of the most experienced active players in the national setup.

Iwobi's dedication to the Super Eagles have earned him respect among teammates and fans alike, and his experience at top European clubs places him among the leading candidates for the captaincy.

3. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen, Nigeria's current striking talisman, represents the younger generation of leaders. He made his Super Eagles debut in June 2017 and has since become the heartbeat of the team.

Osimhen has scored 31 goals, making him the second-highest goalscorer in Super Eagles history, just six behind the legendary Rashidi Yekini's record of 37.

His passion, influence on the pitch, and status as one of Africa's biggest football stars strengthen his claim to the captaincy. Though slightly younger than the other contenders, his leadership presence is undeniable.

