Nigeria: We Will Deal Decisively With Anyone Seeking to Spread Terror, Undermine National Unity - Ribadu

Abuja — The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has warned that the Federal Government will deal decisively with anyone attempting to spread terror or undermine Nigeria's national unity.

He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to ensuring peace, dignity, and security for every citizen, stressing that sustainable peace requires shared responsibility across all sectors of society.

Speaking at a high-level dialogue organised by the National Peace Committee in partnership with the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ribadu highlighted the urgent need for a whole-of-society approach to conflict prevention, declaring that "security is everyone's business."

He commended the Committee for its decade-long contributions to promoting peaceful coexistence and democratic stability, noting that effective peacebuilding depends on the active involvement of communities, traditional and religious leaders, civil society, youth and women's groups, the private sector, and international partners.

Ribadu also outlined steps being taken under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, revealing that the National Counter Terrorism Centre has been directed to intensify community-focused, intelligence-driven programmes to counter violent extremism nationwide.

He highlighted tangible progress, including the voluntary surrender of thousands of former insurgents now undergoing rehabilitation and reintegration, as well as growing collaboration from communities that previously distrusted government interventions.

"Additionally, over 775 terrorism-related convictions have reinforced the rule of law and sent a strong message that extremism will not be tolerated," he said.

The NSA expressed appreciation to the National Peace Committee, international partners, and civil society organisations for their ongoing support.

He urged all stakeholders to translate dialogue into "measurable, sustainable, and impactful solutions" that will ensure lasting peace across Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, stated that those who kill in the name of God do not truly know God.

He added: "Those who destroy in the name of justice betray justice. Violence is never innocent. Behind every attack lie deeper failures--failures of governance, leadership, communication, and trust.

"This is why a purely kinetic approach cannot save us. Guns and uniforms alone cannot rebuild trust. Security agencies have an important role, but they cannot carry this burden alone. Peace cannot be outsourced; it is the responsibility of all of us.

"The theme we are discussing today is not new to the National Peace Committee. Since its inception, the NPC has emphasised that the path to sustainable peace requires every segment of society--government, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, security agencies, women and youth, and development partners--to work collaboratively, not in isolation, but in harmony."