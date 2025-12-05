Nigeria: Kaduna's Free CNG Buses Slash Transport Costs By ₦1.39bn, Lift 1.4m Commuters

Kaduna State's free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) bus scheme has transported more than 1.4 million passengers across four major routes between July and November 2025, saving residents an estimated ₦1.39 billion in transport fares, according to new data released by the state government.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, presented the figures during a media briefing in Kaduna on Thursday. He said the assessment formed part of the government's ongoing evaluation of the free ride policy introduced by Governor Uba Sani, noting that the results show impressive uptake and benefits that exceeded initial projections.

Maiyaki explained that the scheme, which began as a targeted support programme for civil servants and students, was later expanded to include all commuters along designated routes. "From July 7 to the end of November, the buses moved an impressive number of our people at zero cost," he said.

A breakdown of the figures shows that 683,650 passengers used the service in the third quarter of 2025 (July-September), amounting to an estimated ₦738.8 million in avoided transport costs. Ridership increased between October and November, with 626,710 passengers recorded -- translating to ₦667.2 million in saved fares. October alone accounted for 339,530 passengers, driven by the reopening of schools and increased intra-city movement.

"In total, Kaduna residents using these four routes saved ₦1.39 billion in just five months," Maiyaki stated, stressing that the data underscores the governor's commitment to reducing the economic burden on households.

He noted that the buses operate across 200 bus stops in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, with 30 CNG buses running daily from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The routes include Tudun Wada-Kawo-Rigachikun, Rigachikun-Yakowa-Maraban Rido, Rigachikun-Kasuwa-Maraban Rido, and Rigasa-NEPA Roundabout.

The commissioner said the service currently lifts an average of 18,426 passengers daily -- about 294,824 monthly -- with each bus completing roughly eight trips per day.

Maiyaki added that the programme's impact extends beyond providing free transportation, noting that enhanced mobility has boosted microeconomic activity, particularly for small business operators affected by earlier urban policy changes. "Kaduna's economy suffered when thousands of small operators were pushed out. This intervention is gradually restoring mobility and livelihoods," he said.

He explained that Governor Uba Sani initiated the scheme out of deep concern for the welfare of residents grappling with harsh national economic conditions. "His Excellency is concerned about the well-being of everyone -- civil servants, students, market women, traders, and ordinary citizens who move daily to survive," he said.

Despite being free, Maiyaki said the scheme has demonstrated strong financial viability, with projections indicating that it could generate surplus revenue if fares were reintroduced. He assured that the government will continue to explore sustainability options while maintaining a people-centred approach.

He added that Kaduna State remains committed to providing safe, clean and reliable public transportation. Updated ridership data for subsequent months is expected to be released as patronage continues to rise.