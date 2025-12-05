Nigeria: Zamfara Lawmaker From Senator Yari's Constituency Dumps APC for PDP

press release

The defection of Mr Hassan (APC, Mafara North), was announced on Thursday at the plenary by the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly during the presentation of the 2026 proposed budget by Governor Dauda Lawal.

The member representing former Governor Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari's constituency in Zamfara State House of Assembly, Shamsuddeen Hassan Basko, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The defection of Mr Hassan (APC, Mafara North), was announced on Thursday at the plenary by the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly during the presentation of the 2026 proposed budget by Governor Dauda Lawal.

Mr Hassan's defection is the latest blow to the APC and Senator Yari's plummeting political influence in Zamfara state. Mr Yari had contested to be Senate President of the 10th Senate over two years ago, but was defeated by Senator Godswill Akpabio. Mr Hassan said his defection was due to the deepening crises and poor leadership within the APC at both local government and state levels.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The lawmaker revealed his defection through a letter dated 3 December 2025, and addressed to the APC chairman of Galadima Ward, Talata Mafara Local Government, Zamfara State. In the letter, titled, "Resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC)", Mr Hassan said the endless crisis had hindered effective participation, and that he decided to step away to pursue commitments that align more closely with his political convictions and the development aspirations of the people he represents.

The letter reads, "After careful reflection of activities, crisis, divisions, sidelined and poor leadership of the party from local government and the state levels, I have decided to step away from active participation in the party." The lawmaker said his departure was necessary for the betterment of his constituents, even though he expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences gained during his time in the APC.

Mr Hassan told the ward leadership to consider the letter as his formal notice of exit from the APC, noting that he had forwarded the letter to the Zamfara State APC chairman and Talata Mafara Local Government APC chairman.