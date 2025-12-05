Nigeria: Tinubu Nominates 65 More Ambassadors - Ex-Governors, Ex-Senators Included

The president's request was conveyed in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during Thursday's plenary.

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded 65 additional nominees for ambassadorial positions to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The president's request was conveyed in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during Thursday's plenary.

The nominees include career and non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.

This development comes a week after Mr Tinubu transmitted the names of three nominees for non-career ambassadorial appointments.

In his latest letter, Mr Tinubu said 34 persons were nominated as career ambassadors and high commissioners, while 31 others were nominated as non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.

Some of the prominent nominees are Mahmood Yakubu, the immediate-past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri, ex-governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro; Ondo North senator, Jimoh Ibrahim; Florence, the wife of the late governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, and former Ekiti State first lady, Angela Adebayo.

Notable nominees among the career ambassadorial nominees are Sulu-Gambari Ahmed (Kwara State) and Segun Ige (Edo), while the non-career ambassadorial nominees include a former senator from Adamawa State, Grace Bent, and a former senator from Akwa-Ibom, Ita Enang.

After reading the letter, the senate president referred the request to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and directed the committee to report back within one week.

