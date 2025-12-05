Nigeria: Ribadu, Kukah, Sultan Outline How Nigeria Can Achieve Lasting Peace

"No nation secures itself through security forces alone. Everyone must play a role, especially at the community level."

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, says lasting peace and stability in Nigeria cannot be achieved by security agencies alone without the active involvement of communities and critical stakeholders.

Mr Ribadu stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a high-level dialogue on preventing violence and conflict in northern Nigeria, organised by the National Peace Committee in collaboration with the Kukah Centre and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

He said effective security required a whole-of-society approach involving traditional and religious leaders, civil society, youth and women groups, the private sector and development partners working alongside government agencies.

According to him, the Tinubu administration has strengthened intelligence-led operations, community engagement frameworks and reintegration programmes, resulting in thousands of insurgents surrendering and hundreds of terrorism-related convictions.

He added that improved cooperation from communities helped early-warning systems and resilience-building efforts across affected states.

Mr Ribadu urged stakeholders to convert conversations from the dialogue into concrete, measurable actions capable of restoring trust and stabilising vulnerable communities.

"No nation secures itself through security forces alone. Everyone must play a role, especially at the community level. That is how we build sustainable peace," he said.

The NSA commended the National Peace Committee, the European Union, ECOWAS and other partners for their support, reaffirming the government's determination to defeat violent extremism and protect citizens.

In his remarks, the Convener of NPC, Matthew Kukah, called for a collective and morally grounded approach to addressing insecurity in Nigeria.

Mr Kukah said that lasting peace required the active engagement of government, traditional and religious leaders, civil society, women, youth, and communities across the country.

The NPC convener noted that the scale of insecurity had reached alarming levels, affecting families and communities nationwide.

He emphasised that weapons alone could not solve the nation's problems and urged Nigerians to prioritise moral courage, conscience, and truth in confronting violence.

Mr Kukah also highlighted the importance of women and young people in peacebuilding, describing their participation as critical to strengthening societal resilience.

The cleric cautioned that extremist ideologies often underpinned violent attacks, while underlying social issues, including fragmented communities and weakened moral foundations, created fertile ground for banditry and criminality.

He stressed that peace began at the local level, with individuals, families, and communities taking responsibility for fostering harmony and trust.

He commended the NSA for promoting dialogue and optimism, adding that Nigeria's diverse population was a national asset that could be harnessed to build a stronger and more peaceful society.

Mr Kukah urged participants to convert discussions into action, reminding Nigerians that "tomorrow will be better than yesterday."

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, urged Nigerians to embrace dialogue, humility, and mutual respect as key tools in addressing extremism and insecurity in the country.

Mr Abubakar stressed that violence and killings in the name of religion contradicted the true teachings of Islam and Christianity.

Drawing on his extensive experience in the military and as a defence adviser in the Middle East, the sultan warned against distorted interpretations of religion used to justify violence.

He said that worldly possessions were temporary, and only deeds matter in the hereafter, calling on Nigerians to act with humility, help others, and foster peace in their communities.

He highlighted his collaborations with religious and community leaders across northern states, including Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna.

The sultan emphasised the importance of continuous engagement and education in promoting tolerance and countering false narratives.

He noted that Nigeria's diversity is a national asset that, if harnessed properly, can strengthen unity and resilience.

Mr Abubakar commended the National Peace Committee for its efforts in conflict resolution and national harmony, noting that its mandate extended beyond electoral matters to broader peacebuilding.

He called on all Nigerians to uphold truth, respect, and dialogue, stressing that only through collective commitment could a peaceful, prosperous, and united Nigeria be achieved.

The event drew participants from the military, other security agencies, civil society, political parties, traditional and religious institutions, as well as the international community.

(NAN)