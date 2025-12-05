The 32-year-old announced on Thursday, in a heartfelt statement and a Facebook post, that he has a deep emotional connection to the national team.

William Troost-Ekong has officially announced his retirement from international football, drawing the curtain on a distinguished 10-year career with Nigeria.

The 32-year-old announced on Thursday, in a heartfelt statement and a Facebook post, that he has a deep emotional connection to the national team.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On Facebook, he wrote:

"HONOURED. GRATEFUL. FOREVER A SUPER EAGLE 🦅🇳🇬

Playing for Nigeria has been the greatest privilege of my life. The journey may end here, but my support never will.

Here's to the next chapter."

In his official retirement message, Troost-Ekong, who incidentally was named in Nigeria's provisional AFCON squad just a few days ago, expressed gratitude for the chance to represent the country.

He opened with the words: "Today, I'm announcing my retirement from international football."

His announcement marks the end of an era for one of Nigeria's most committed and influential players of the modern era, a defender whose leadership, consistency and resilience helped shape the Super Eagles across three World Cup and AFCON cycles.

A career launched by Keshi's belief

Troost-Ekong paid tribute to the late Stephen Keshi, who handed him his debut in 2015.

"In 2015, a phone call from the late Stephen Keshie changed my life.

A month later, the big boss gave me my debut.

His belief in me ignited the desire to follow in his footsteps."

Born in the Netherlands to a Dutch mother and Nigerian father, Troost-Ekong represented the Netherlands at youth level before pledging allegiance to Nigeria in 2015.

He made his debut in June of that year in a 2-0 win against Chad during the 2017 AFCON qualifiers.

From that moment on, he became a permanent fixture in the national team, forming iconic defensive partnerships with Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, and later Calvin Bassey.

He recalled how every appearance for Nigeria connected him to that first opportunity:

"Every single time I've put on the iconic shirt to walk out onto the pitch, I've thought back to that exact moment."

From debutant to captain

Troost-Ekong would go on to play 83 matches for Nigeria, captaining the side during multiple tournaments and World Cup qualifiers.

"Going on to captain the Super Eagles was beyond my wildest dreams.

Nigeria took me in and trusted me to lead and represent a nation of 230-plus million.

From a boy born and raised in the Netherlands to the Oyinbo Wall and eventually Skipo, it's a privilege I will always hold close to my heart."

He participated in five major tournaments: the 2016 Olympics, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the 2019, 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, he played a key role as Nigeria won the bronze medal--the country's only medal at those Games. He started all matches, including the crucial quarter-final against Denmark, where he scored the winning goal.

In Russia 2018, he marshalled Nigeria's defence against Argentina, Iceland and Croatia. But it was on the African continent where he truly cemented his legacy.

AFCON legacy and record-breaking moments

"To have achieved 83 senior caps, played in five major tournaments, won three medals and broken a few records, I really lived my dream."

Troost-Ekong featured in three AFCON tournaments--2019, 2021 and 2023--winning bronze in 2019 and silver in 2023.

He scored in all three editions, making him the highest-scoring defender in AFCON history, a milestone he referenced with humility:

"Becoming the highest scoring defender in AFCON history is an honor I share with every teammate who was part of those moments."

He described AFCON 2023 as especially emotional.

"Being able to lead Nigeria through the 2023 AFCON, scoring in the final and being named player of the tournament was something so special.

To this day, I still wish for a different ending."

His performance in Ivory Coast--playing through injury, scoring three goals and winning the Player of the Tournament award--was widely celebrated as one of the finest by a Nigerian defender at a major competition.

Passing the torch

Troost-Ekong explained that his decision was driven by a desire to step aside for the next generation.

"It has been so much fun to play alongside my Nigerian teammates.

I'm so proud to be part of a group that fully showed it's possible to come home, to play and represent our beloved nation."

He also thanked the coaches, staff and teammates who shaped his international journey:

"None of this would have been possible without the people, people around me.

To every coach, member of staff, and most importantly, my teammates and our brothers.

Past and present, we have been part of my international journey.

Thank you."

A message to the fans

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His farewell was incomplete without acknowledging Nigerian supporters:

"To the Nigerian fans, the heartbeat of Nigerian football, your support has carried me through every high and every challenge.

This isn't a final goodbye.

My work within Nigerian communities continues, just as my love and passion for the team will never fade."

Troost-Ekong has been involved in charity and community projects across Nigeria, including youth academies and social development initiatives.

He said the last decade of service felt like more than football:

"The last decade has been filled with commitment, pride, and unforgettable memories.

Wearing the Super Eagle shirt has been more than playing football.

It has been a duty, a privilege, and an honour."

A modern Super Eagles icon

From his early days at FK Haugesund and Bursaspor to his later stints at Udinese, Watford, and Salernitana, at Greek champions PAOK and now in Saudi Arabia, Troost-Ekong has maintained a reputation for professionalism and leadership.

His retirement brings to a close one of the most influential international careers by a Nigerian defender, defined by big moments, tournament reliability and unwavering commitment.