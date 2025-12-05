Nigeria Army Destroys Bandits' Camps in Taraba, Arrest Suspect

The Army's Acting Assistant Director of Public Relations, Umar Muhammad, said the raids showed that "no terrain is inaccessible to the Nigerian Army and no criminal enclave is beyond reach."

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have intensified operations across Taraba State, destroying several bandits' camps, recovering weapons and arresting a suspect linked to criminal activities.

The Army's Acting Assistant Director of Public Relations, Umar Muhammad, said the raids showed that "no terrain is inaccessible to the Nigerian Army and no criminal enclave is beyond reach."

He added that troops will continue "sustaining pressure until all threats to peace" are addressed.

The Army said the operations under Operation Zafin Wuta on 2 December covered Shiid, Agia and Tyozua villages in Takum Local Government Area.

According to the statement, troops "advanced toward the mountainous hideouts," which caused the armed groups to retreat further into the terrain.

The statement added that the abandoned camps were "searched and destroyed" during the operation.

It also noted that bandits "set ablaze a wooden bridge" in Tyozua to delay troop movement, but soldiers continued the advance and "forced the criminals across the power line into neighbouring Benue State."

One suspect, identified as Dahiru Maigari, was arrested and is under investigation.

The Army also reported that another patrol on 4 December around Karim Lamido "came under fire from armed bandits concealed behind Wudompi Community."

According to Mr Muhammad, the troops "responded swiftly" and killed two of the attackers.

The statement said a search of the area led to the recovery of "one AK-47 rifle and twenty-one rounds of ammunition."

The attackers were described as members of the Karimjo faction attempting to regroup in the area.

The Army added that no soldier was injured during the exchange.

The brigade said security around Karim Lamido and adjoining communities remains stable as operations continue.